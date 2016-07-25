​A breathtaking home with a whimsical twist

At homify, we have featured countless brilliant projects that showcase the best of design, architecture and creativity, leading us to think that there could not be any better. And yet, the limits of what is achievable through design keeps stunning us again and again—and today's house is a case in point. Mind-blowingly beautiful, the designers and architects at MG & AG Arquitectos in Ibiza have really outdone themselves with this stunning modern home. Monogrammed touches, well sculpted corners and myriad elements mark the Casa Oasis to create a strong impression from the word go! Come and take a look at the wonderful design of this home with our next home tour!
Let us warn you right at the start that this is no ordinary home. Expect to be stunned and awed at every corner. The facade is designed as a set of conjoined blocks that come in various shapes. The futuristic and modern design combines sleep geometry along with clear cuts. The cool cuts and sharp lines ensure that you have plenty of elements to catch your eye as these corners are well lit with golden lighting placed at the right levels. Don't miss the elongated windows and the lustrous white exterior and minor stone accents that add to the dazzling effect of the facade.
In this home, the designers have a given a linear and slightly playful connotation to the simplest and smallest things. The point in question is the old tree trunk that has been encased in a cascading pair of triangles set within each other.
Now this is what we call impressive and proper resort style living. The swimming pool comes with a heated spa and in-built loungers that make for a soothing and comforting time where you can spend endless hours soaking in the glorious water in the scorching Ibiza sun. From this angle, the façade looks like a low slung affair with a single defining layer of glass sheets for walls and doors.
The entryway of the home is a graphic affair with a poster and plenty of monogrammed features making the space come alive. The angle of the wall outside is well countered by the glass walls that envelope this area with its razor sharp lines. A small courtyard sits in the centre.
The gorgeous living room takes full advantage of Ibiza's panoramic views, clear skies, green hills, and a turquoise blue sea. The royal blue curvilinear sofa along with the smaller designer white sofa set and centre table lends a touch of elegance without taking away from the scenery. The wide spread of glass doors opens up the living room to the outdoor pool area. The neatness of the space does not hamper the cosy and comfortable factor. This has been achieved thanks to the scale of the home.
The dining table is a whimsical piece with an asymmetrical long inlay ridden table that has an almost raw appeal. Spider web moulded chairs in wrought iron give it company.
Who would not want a kitchen that has as its backdrop waves crashing onto the soft sand and palm trees. Apart from the magnificent view, the kitchen stands out on its own as a neat gleaming place with bright white walls and stainless steel fittings. The exposed shelf on top makes for a light weight look.
We resisted the temptation to sink into this comfy bed which occupies one of the bedrooms on the top floor of the house. The bedroom has a muted appeal with glass walls separating the bed and the bathroom and a mirror leaning romantically nearby. The shelves also add a grounded touch. This is the best definition of modern architecture where a standalone bath becomes part of the grand bedroom scheme.
The bathroom has an amazing view thanks to the lack of solid walls. The slab holding the two square sinks makes a sleek statement along with the mirrors suspended from above.
