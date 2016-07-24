​Structured Look in Modern Villa

We are in charming Buenos Aires where the modern, the opulent, the classic and the whimsical, all rub shoulders with each other to create a statement of sorts on its vibrant and culturally rich landscape. We invite you to join us as we travel through this very landscape to find beautiful homes with a breath taking quality. The Casa Tronador is the next home that fits this bill perfectly thanks to its modern good looks, crafted with a well sculpted hand. Take a tour of this home designed by the architects at Estudio Sespeda Arquitectos.
The façade of the home stands out primarily due to the lines and boxes in its structure. The various shapes come together to give it a strong geometrical appeal that is modern and chic at the same time. The wooden panel on the side makes for a more earthy feel and helps break the monotony of white walls and glass surfaces.
The backyard has a resort like feel with the palm trees leaning gently over the lap pool. Once you come out of the large glass doors, you find yourself looking at the oversized palms which add a green personality to the home. A platform has been built around them to match the wooden deck that cocoons the pool.
Surrounded by solid wooden touches in a dark polish, this area of the home gives the perfect contrast for the pristine white surroundings. The slim chairs and the robust looking legs of the simple dining table add to the beauty of the space without overwhelming it.
The main hall of the home is replete with marble and skylights that bring out the beauty of the flooring, making for an ethereal look even as the solid design elements take over. The living room has soothing beige couches that are the perfect balance for the dark hues sitting in the dining room nearby. What we really liked is the way the elongated space is left bereft of unnecessary flourishes – a fact that draws the eye upwards towards the mezzanine and its unique design.
The staircase is just off of the dining room, and is contoured in a stylish manner. The planks of wood for the stairs veer off into sharp corners as the marble steps mark the beginning of the installation. On top, the mezzanine creates a surprising element with glass.
The mezzanine is the surprising element of the home with a glass bridge on a strong metal railing leading into the rest of the floor.
