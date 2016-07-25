​Sophisticated Palette in a Linear Setting

The cloud like bedroom is filled with exposed materials like the glass walls of the bathroom on the other end as well as the wooden wall on the opposite side. The effects neutralises the space even as the white and black bed makes for a trendy look in a subdued way.

If you liked this home tour, here is another home tour full of fun and unique interiors, here is another home tour full of fun and unique interiors - An Elegant Mexican Home with Quirky Touches!