Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Sophisticated Palette in a Linear Setting

Justwords Justwords
Casa del Agua, MG&AG.ARQUITECTOS MG&AG.ARQUITECTOS Minimalist pool
Loading admin actions …

Our today's home tour feature is in beautiful Ibiza, known for its amazing sunrises, sunsets and long walks along the beach. The Casa Del Agua shows just how much stunning design can become when architecture and water elements are merged and the latter is used almost as a mirror to reflect the exterior of the house. This villa is a fairy tale of sorts, built in a linear setting that leaves a strong modern defining element on the basic personality of the home. Yet, the architects at MG & AG Arquitectos have ensured that an ethereal and sophisticated quality comes out with the help of the details that mark its various corners. Come and take a look to know more!

​Reflected Glory

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The home has been built on the stunning blue waters of the large pool on two sides, that have steps built within. This gives it a floaty and charming vibe as the home comes alive in these waters

​Smooth Layers in the Façade

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The façade of the home has layers and frames in white with the platforms of the façade making various levels. The pool nearby reflects the pristine beauty of the solid elements in the faced. The driftwood deck and the grey stone create an oasis like look. 

​Glass Box for the Entryway

homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The main entryway and the lobby of the home have been done up in sheets upon sheets of solid glass that have been structured as glass boxes on the glass walls. The sunlight filters into the home in beautiful linear shapes through these glass boxes.

​Sophisticated Brown in the Kitchen

homify Minimalist kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The brown and white kitchen has a slightly more earthy appeal as compared to the rest of the home. The shelves and cabinets with the wooden textures have been placed at varying levels to catch your attention and create a playful feel. The sophisticated lines and slim bearing of the room make it a stylish space.

​Airy Dining Room

homify Minimalist dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The dining room is an airy space that has light looking furniture with classic contours. The retro style chairs and the long wooden dining table with the straight serrations on its surface come together with the modern row of lamps on top.

​The Artistic Living Room

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The sophisticated living room has a modern white sectional that is low slung and helps in keeping the glass walls in perspective. The driftwood art installation is a creative touch.

​Glass and Wood in the Bedroom

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The cloud like bedroom is filled with exposed materials like the glass walls of the bathroom on the other end as well as the wooden wall on the opposite side. The effects neutralises the space even as the white and black bed makes for a trendy look in a subdued way.

If you liked this home tour, here is another home tour full of fun and unique interiors, here is another home tour full of fun and unique interiors - An Elegant Mexican Home with Quirky Touches!

An Exquisite Turkish Style Mansion that will Take your Breath Away
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks