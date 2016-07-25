​Sophisticated Palette in a Linear Setting

Our today's home tour feature is in beautiful Ibiza, known for its amazing sunrises, sunsets and long walks along the beach. The Casa Del Agua shows just how much stunning design can become when architecture and water elements are merged and the latter is used almost as a mirror to reflect the exterior of the house. This villa is a fairy tale of sorts, built in a linear setting that leaves a strong modern defining element on the basic personality of the home. Yet, the architects at MG & AG Arquitectos have ensured that an ethereal and sophisticated quality comes out with the help of the details that mark its various corners. Come and take a look to know more!
The home has been built on the stunning blue waters of the large pool on two sides, that have steps built within. This gives it a floaty and charming vibe as the home comes alive in these waters
The façade of the home has layers and frames in white with the platforms of the façade making various levels. The pool nearby reflects the pristine beauty of the solid elements in the faced. The driftwood deck and the grey stone create an oasis like look.
The main entryway and the lobby of the home have been done up in sheets upon sheets of solid glass that have been structured as glass boxes on the glass walls. The sunlight filters into the home in beautiful linear shapes through these glass boxes.
The brown and white kitchen has a slightly more earthy appeal as compared to the rest of the home. The shelves and cabinets with the wooden textures have been placed at varying levels to catch your attention and create a playful feel. The sophisticated lines and slim bearing of the room make it a stylish space.
The dining room is an airy space that has light looking furniture with classic contours. The retro style chairs and the long wooden dining table with the straight serrations on its surface come together with the modern row of lamps on top.
The sophisticated living room has a modern white sectional that is low slung and helps in keeping the glass walls in perspective. The driftwood art installation is a creative touch.
The cloud like bedroom is filled with exposed materials like the glass walls of the bathroom on the other end as well as the wooden wall on the opposite side. The effects neutralises the space even as the white and black bed makes for a trendy look in a subdued way.
