A Luxurious Home Filled with Old Charm

The lively city of Buenos Aires features some wonderful architectural remnants of its colonial times. And the home that we are about to tour now, will make it evident with ease. La Carlota is a grand heritage mansion, with its stately structure and quaint design flourishes. Surrounded by well-maintained lush green acreage, this property will stun you with its vintage tiles, ornate balustrades, lavish wooden floors, rich textures and gorgeous colours. The architects at Estudio Sespede Arquitectos have truly achieved a humungous task by designing this home with a modern approach, while keeping its priceless traditions alive. The comfy and stately interiors will remind you of the days gone by, and their slow, idyllic enchantment.
The facade is a classic tiered affair that brings in pastel hues with white moulding – a strong characteristic of neoclassical times. The lofty home has balconies and wrap around terraces that define its various layers, while pillars line the entire porch area. A large green expanse and tall trees add a lush quality to the estate.
The porch is a long, pretty and pillared affair. It goes all the way around the home and has pillars in the same pastel hue as the exterior walls of the home, while vintage patterned tiles line the floor. The wrought iron balustrade flaunts an ornate look with their delicate structure, besides providing contrast against the pastel pillars. The light and warmth of the sun floods the airy porch throughout the day, and make this a perfect space for lazing around with friends and family during lazy hours.
As you enter the home, you will find yourself facing a lavish marble staircase with wrought iron and wooden railing that comes to a sweeping stop in the corner. Like most old homes, this mansion too accommodates the staircase on one side, with the entry into the home’s more private quarters standing at the far end in the form of inconspicuous Dutch doors.
Walk into the living room to get reminded of genteel times set in the vibrant patterns of the region. The grey couches and the passionate pink touches in the form of the cushions and rug, make this an awe-inspiring room. The lofty height of the ceiling, the large white and glass door flanked by mirrors, the elegant coffee table, and the artwork do a splendid job of lending scale and grandeur to this space.
The dining room enjoys a distinct royal touch, thanks to the intense blue walls and the white wainscoting. The navy blue hue drips down to the plush seats of the chairs, as the polished wooden dining table takes centre stage. The brown and blue rug sports an intricate pattern and completes the regal look effortlessly. The chandelier is a more modern touch, and casts a soothing glow over the proceedings after sunset.
This pink and purple bedroom has a boudoir-like look, thanks to the rich colours, plush textures and vintage accents. The couch in the corner is a whimsical looking one with an almost tapered back and oversized armrests while the gilded bed makes for a queenly statement.
This exquisite colonial residence takes you on a joyride through a time, when chivalry, gentle manners, graceful airs were the norm of the day. With its lavish and rich textures, stunning hues, and charming patterns, La Carlota is not just a lovely home… it's an experience!