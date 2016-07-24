A Luxurious Home Filled with Old Charm

This pink and purple bedroom has a boudoir-like look, thanks to the rich colours, plush textures and vintage accents. The couch in the corner is a whimsical looking one with an almost tapered back and oversized armrests while the gilded bed makes for a queenly statement.

This exquisite colonial residence takes you on a joyride through a time, when chivalry, gentle manners, graceful airs were the norm of the day. With its lavish and rich textures, stunning hues, and charming patterns, La Carlota is not just a lovely home… it's an experience! Here's another home tour to inspire you further - A Vibrant Mexican Home with Oodles of Style.