Creative ways for Incorporating Refrigerator in your Kitchen

One item that tends to gobble up the most space in the small kitchen area is the refrigerator. It is one of the most useful yet troublesome item you need to incorporate within the kitchen is the refrigerator. Standard size refrigerators can be a little tricky to be fitted into the existing cabinetry, the modern designer refrigerator on the other hands clash with the cabinetry. When you are not having ample of space, it becomes difficult to set the flow of sink, oven and fridge and that's terrible.
But thanks to the creative team of homify, we bring you some creative and unusual small kitchen fridge fitting ideas, Some got us thinking in completely new directions while others reminded us of the basics of design. Lets have a look!
A challenging color in kitchen area cannot hinder your perfect placement for that medium sized fridge. It look perfectly fitted and serves at the right area as well. The sink oven and kitchen triangle theorem is also followed perfectly here.
if you like to dine within kitchen area then there cannot be better location than fitting it nearby the dining area or the countertop. Just pull your hands and you can reach all the essentials without a need of stepping out. It also makes things look streamlined.
Double door fridge often tends to become a headache when it comes to finding right space for them within a small kitchen area. Here the fridge has been aptly placed alongside the counter and thus, easier to reach while cooking without asking to budge or walk a lot. The designer has also chosen the right color in sync with the theme of kitchen.
Short on space but high on needs? A long and narrow fridge will serve you both the purposes very well. The fridge is utilizing the height of the kitchen and creating extra little bit of space needed to store the perishables. If your building has no choice other than this, then you are at the right side.
Look at thiis gorgeous double door refrigerator that seems to be a perfect fit for the space as well as interiors. Syncing with the theme, the location nearby to the stove helps to eliminate the walking efforts needed while cooking.
Just when you are unable to get the right space on floor, look towards your cabinet and fit your fridge in there. Dont struggle to fit it into an awkward placement. This position is also accessible to the dining area again, helping you serve everything handy.
Keep it minimal yet classy with some sheen and luster like the one above. Guaranteed to match with any color scheme, it will also add some futuristic flair to your kitchen. The space on top of a fridge is a great place for extra storage but when it gets a fit within the cabinetry, it blends to create a rather fresh and spacious look.
Isn't it easier than we had thought? Give your kitchen a perfect look and structure with our daily dose of tips and hacks.