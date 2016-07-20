Creative ways for Incorporating Refrigerator in your Kitchen

One item that tends to gobble up the most space in the small kitchen area is the refrigerator. It is one of the most useful yet troublesome item you need to incorporate within the kitchen is the refrigerator. Standard size refrigerators can be a little tricky to be fitted into the existing cabinetry, the modern designer refrigerator on the other hands clash with the cabinetry. When you are not having ample of space, it becomes difficult to set the flow of sink, oven and fridge and that's terrible.

But thanks to the creative team of homify, we bring you some creative and unusual small kitchen fridge fitting ideas, Some got us thinking in completely new directions while others reminded us of the basics of design. Lets have a look!