5 Apartment Designs to Copy If You Have Less Than 70m2

Designing a tiny space can be quite a challenge, especially if you own a studio apartment. Since each home has a different layout and area, it’s impossible to copy every little aspect from a small apartment that you have seen and fallen in love with. However, looking inside a well-designed apartment can give you some ideas on how to use your tiny space creatively.
We’ve picked these 5 small apartments to help you choose elements that you would want to replicate in your home if you have less than 70 square meters to play around with.
Small spaces don’t usually look airy, but this studio apartment in Mumbai achieves it effortlessly by blending the old with the new. The tiny home is located in a 1918-constructed building and has wood-panelled windows with grills that give it an old-world air.
The available space has been efficiently designed in an open-plan layout to merge the living room and the bedroom within one half of the space and the dining area and kitchen in the other half. A tiny closet-like bathroom completes the home. Bright furnishings, custom-designed furniture, including a pull-down dining table-cum-cabinet, efficient storage and ample natural light make this small space perfect!
This small home stands out due to its colourful floors, walls and furnishings. It has an open living room with a Pooja area in one corner and a tea-making unit on another side.
The living room has no furniture and uses floor cushions for seating. A door leads from the pantry area to a study-cum-bedroom where a divan doubles up as a bed. One of the corners in the room functions as a music area with shelves for storing instruments.
Designed for a young couple, this home focuses on retaining as much open space as possible and uses only the most essential furniture. White walls, glass and mirrors are used strategically to create a spacious feeling.
The bedroom, which is located at the far corner, has a door for privacy. The rest of the home follows an open plan but uses pillars and partition walls to divide spaces.
Take away the terrace area from this home and you have an efficiently designed studio unit in less than 70m2. The double-height ceiling allows for it to be converted to a two bedroom unit if required. The open plan shares the hall space between the living room, dining room and kitchen.
The modular sofa unit can be rearranged to provide an extra bed for guests. The bedroom and bathroom have sliding doors that can be closed for privacy. The overall look is classy and contemporary.
This apartment has a ground-plus-one-floor design. The living room has a double-height ceiling, which gives the home an airy feel. A few steps down and you are in the kitchen, while stairs lead up to a loft bedroom, which opens onto a deck with a small garden. The staircase in this home is designed with pull-out drawers and cabinets to provide ample storage and eliminate clutter.
Creating a stunning home in limited space needs a blend of imagination and well-executed design. For decor ideas for your studio apartment, view this ideabook.