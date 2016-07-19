5 Apartment Designs to Copy If You Have Less Than 70m2

Designing a tiny space can be quite a challenge, especially if you own a studio apartment. Since each home has a different layout and area, it’s impossible to copy every little aspect from a small apartment that you have seen and fallen in love with. However, looking inside a well-designed apartment can give you some ideas on how to use your tiny space creatively.

We’ve picked these 5 small apartments to help you choose elements that you would want to replicate in your home if you have less than 70 square meters to play around with.