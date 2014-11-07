Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bedroom inspiration

James Rippon James Rippon
Sridhar Sreerama Residence, Synectics partners Synectics partners Rooms
Loading admin actions …

The design and decorative elements of one's bedroom is of utmost importance to our happiness and well being. When we wake of a morning, what is the first thing we see? It is the walls of our bedroom, and unless care is taken to dress this setting in a way that makes us comfortable and at ease, we will wake up on edge, and start the day off on the wrong foot. Not only is a quality mattress comfortable, making it harder to get out of bed early in the morning, but it is much more beneficial to our health. The same principal applies to pillows. Decorate in colours you enjoy, and ensure ample lighting is available. Position the bed in the spot that feels most suited to the particular layout of the room itself, and cover your walls with positive thought conducive prints or paintings.

Spas at home
How would you upgrade your bedroom if you could? Let us know in the comments below!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks