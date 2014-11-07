Bedroom inspiration

The design and decorative elements of one's bedroom is of utmost importance to our happiness and well being. When we wake of a morning, what is the first thing we see? It is the walls of our bedroom, and unless care is taken to dress this setting in a way that makes us comfortable and at ease, we will wake up on edge, and start the day off on the wrong foot. Not only is a quality mattress comfortable, making it harder to get out of bed early in the morning, but it is much more beneficial to our health. The same principal applies to pillows. Decorate in colours you enjoy, and ensure ample lighting is available. Position the bed in the spot that feels most suited to the particular layout of the room itself, and cover your walls with positive thought conducive prints or paintings.