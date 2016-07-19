Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Essential Pieces of Furniture for Every Small Home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Premium Residence, Aayam Consultants Aayam Consultants Modern living room
Home is where the heart is. Even if you have a small apartment, it doesn’t mean that you can’t live in style! A few well-designed pieces of furniture, which are both practical as well as elegant, can make a big difference to your home’s ambiance.

This is our list of 10 essential pieces of furniture that will bring out the best in every small home.

​Television Cabinet

lobby lcd unit Aayam Consultants Modern living room
Aayam Consultants

lobby lcd unit

Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

Even though most Indian homes have wall-mounted flat screen televisions, you still need a cabinet with shelves and drawers to store your music or movie collection as well as accessories such as the remote control or DVD player. A TV cabinet or wall unit helps to reduce clutter in your living room.

​Pull-out Bed

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a small home, bed space is always an issue, especially when you have family or friends staying over. Think ahead and get a smartly designed upholstered sofa that pulls out into a bed for extra guests.

​Coffee Table with Storage

Mr.Rajan's Bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern living room
P &amp; D Associates

Mr.Rajan's Bungalow

P & D Associates
P &amp; D Associates
P & D Associates

Having a coffee table is essential in every home. Additionally, if you get one with shelves or drawers underneath, it’s useful for storing coasters, newspapers or magazines within easy reach instead of placing them on the table top and making your living room look messy.

​Stackable Furniture

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E), Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Modern living room
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E)

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

How do you plan for extra seating or counter space without cramping up the room? Stackable furniture such as the coffee table with stools in this professionally designed home is a good option. Nesting tables and folding chairs work well too.

​Fold-down furniture

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another space-saving option for small homes is custom-made furniture that can be folded down when required and pushed back into the wall when not in use. Pull-down dining tables, beds or study tables are perfect for tiny apartments, and their clever design makes them conversation pieces.

Multi-use Furniture

Dining Ansari Architects Modern dining room
Ansari Architects

Dining

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Nowhere is the versatility of benches experienced more than in small homes. They can be used as extra seating in the living room or moved over to the dining room when additional chair space is required at the table.


​Dresser Unit

Mr.Javed, Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Asian style dressing room
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

Mr.Javed

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

A bedroom is incomplete without a dressing table. Whether it is a standalone piece or a built-in version, a dresser unit is useful not only for its mirror but also for hiding away cosmetics and jewellery.

​Floating Shelves

Dress Ansari Architects Modern dressing room
Ansari Architects

Dress

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Since floor space is scarce in a small apartment, a floating shelf is an easy way to add display or storage space, without making the area look too cramped. They can be used for displaying books or photographs to add warmth to a room.

​Foyer Unit

Designer Console Alaya D'decor Minimalist living room
Alaya D&#39;decor

Designer Console

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

Whether it’s a small table with drawers or an elegant mirrored cabinet, a foyer unit is another important piece of furniture. It’s perfect for reducing clutter by placing keys or mail in the drawers so that the entranceway of your home looks neat at all times.

​Sideboard or Crockery Cabinet

Prabhadevi , Elevate Lifestyles Elevate Lifestyles Minimalist dining room
Elevate Lifestyles

Prabhadevi

Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles

In the dining area, it’s useful to have crockery and cutlery within easy reach, especially when you are entertaining guests over a meal. Get a unit that blends with your home’s décor.

Using these pieces of furniture will help to keep your home looking clutter-free and beautiful. For small living room designs, see this ideabook.

Which of these furniture pieces would be most useful in your small home? Respond in the comments below.


