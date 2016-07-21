A Lavish Apartment full of Art and Style

Sometimes you come across a property at which a sense of wonder and admiration makes your knees weak and your heart flutter. We're proud to report that we have found such a house for you today. The unique look of this abode we rarely see, so don't miss this opportunity to admire the beautiful creation of Hakan Helvacioglu, interior architects based in Turkey.
The artistic atmosphere of the home is brought to life by a beautiful light, and enhanced by its luxuriousness. Although the house is not big and has been decorated lavishly, it feels far from being overcrowded. Here you will find some brilliant decorating ideas for small homes. We're sure you'll find that you will be inspired by the designs in the pictures below. So join us on this tour and take the best ideas for you.
The first thing you notice about this house is the beautiful light. However, it is not only the exemplary light atmosphere that makes this house a home, but also the excellent living ideas that we see everywhere in this space bear a substantial proportion to the luxurious atmosphere. Everywhere we see little figurines, unique chairs and delicately designed accessories give this home a personal touch. The residents have had the opportunity to work with an expert to set up this whole living room to their personal taste. The results are impressive!
The openness of the living room is another aspect that appeals to the imagination. It is obvious that this enclosure is designed to relax, and thereby to enjoy life fully. The contrast between light and dark (the curtains and walls for example) is fascinating, imparting a spirited look on this space.
For more inspiration, have a look at living room designs here on homify.
The artistic atmosphere of this room is not just beautiful, but inspiring and uplifting as well. The reading room has everything you need to enjoy a pleasant reading experience. It's also the perfect space for having thought-provoking conversations while sipping a cup of tea.
The naive art on the wall and the African mask are just a few of the things that give this room life. Whatever you find in this room, it's clear that we are not dealing with a wallflower here—this room has its own unique vibe.
One look at the furniture in this dining area, and we can tell that only the latest designs have been used here. The black round table with chrome legs used in conjunction with transparent Tobias design chairs is currently trending worldwide. The transparent chairs, apart from looking contemporary, also help to give this small space a less crowded look. Final touches are added with the abstract paintings on the wall.
Pictured here, we see a small bedroom that has been designed in such a way that it's cosy rather than crammed. The way the furniture is arranged makes a big difference in a small space. For example, here we see the bed pushed to the corner of the room.
Bright blue hues combined with earthy brown tones set the colour scheme for this stylish bedroom. Another thing we love about this bedroom is the funky functional headboards. Who says the headboard of the bed should be limited to one side of the wall anyway? Here the velvety blue headboard covers two sides of the wall, preventing the cold air coming from the walls from infiltrating the room, and also creating a comfy seating area.
This lavishly furnished apartment gives the visitor a feeling of traveling through time. Each room has a different theme and a different vibe, but these different designs still show a clear agreement, namely the clarity and spaciousness that characterizes them. Pictured here, we see a beautiful bust, a replica of Michelangelo's David. With the addition of this piece of classic decor, the home gets even more charisma.
Last but not least, this beautiful home gets a generous ethnic serving with these oriental type decorations. Currently Turkish, Moroccan, Greek and other dishes with Arab influence are increasingly appearing on our tables as a decor trend.
Overall, the artfully decorated interior has mesmerized us. We hope you're as excited as we are. Keep following us here on homify to catch up with the latest design ideas. For more interesting ideas on interior design, have a look at the 8 steps to minimal style apartments in India.