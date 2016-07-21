A Lavish Apartment full of Art and Style

Sometimes you come across a property at which a sense of wonder and admiration makes your knees weak and your heart flutter. We're proud to report that we have found such a house for you today. The unique look of this abode we rarely see, so don't miss this opportunity to admire the beautiful creation of Hakan Helvacioglu, interior architects based in Turkey.

The artistic atmosphere of the home is brought to life by a beautiful light, and enhanced by its luxuriousness. Although the house is not big and has been decorated lavishly, it feels far from being overcrowded. Here you will find some brilliant decorating ideas for small homes. We're sure you'll find that you will be inspired by the designs in the pictures below. So join us on this tour and take the best ideas for you.