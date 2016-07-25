An Exquisite Turkish Style Mansion that will Take your Breath Away

If you love the majestic oriental style with all its intricacies and attention to detail, we assure you this exquisite Turkish style mansion will take your breath away. So join us on this tour to explore this luxurious home full of grand surprises and unique details. This awe-inspiring mansion is designed by Hakan Helvacioglu, interior architects based in Istanbul. It's obvious to see that a lot of creative work has been put into the restoration, architecture, interior design and landscape planning. The result is a splendidly rich and luxurious home with a cosy atmosphere.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour.