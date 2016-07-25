An Exquisite Turkish Style Mansion that will Take your Breath Away

If you love the majestic oriental style with all its intricacies and attention to detail, we assure you this exquisite Turkish style mansion will take your breath away. So join us on this tour to explore this luxurious home full of grand surprises and unique details. This awe-inspiring mansion is designed by Hakan Helvacioglu, interior architects based in Istanbul. It's obvious to see that a lot of creative work has been put into the restoration, architecture, interior design and landscape planning. The result is a splendidly rich and luxurious home with a cosy atmosphere.
The thing we like most from this view of the house are the vintage window shutters in light blue adding a contrast to the warm pinkish-brownish shade which covers that part of the facade. Wooden garden furniture which has been whitewashed gives a warm welcome to this house. Its perfectly central position provides a symterical view of the garden, while the landscaping enhances the outdoor area.
One of the most beautiful elements of traditional Turkish design is the attention to detail—this stunning example highlights the intricacies and spectacular features that add to the majesty of this interior. This heritage style design does not necessarily follow the mantra of less is ‘more’ but instead incorporates many pieces of individually selected furniture to create a space that feels opulent but surprisingly airy and fresh.
If you love the style of an English cottage, why not use it in the bathroom to create a homely feel? The most original details are perhaps the ceiling and the floor which is quite unusual for a bathroom as usually bathroom ceilings are very simple, like the floor, but this bathroom has been designed as if it were one of the favourite rooms in the house to hang out.
The rustic oriental den pictured here is located under the floor of a room and tucked away in a cosy corner. Exposed brick walls and curvy lines impart a rustic feel which feels organic, creating a cave-like atmosphere which is warm. A sumptuous chandelier and Turkish style fabrics and decorations complete the look. This is the perfect place to unwind with a glass of wine on any given day.
With such a large garden to enjoy, it would be a waste not to be able to enjoy it. That's why the designers have placed this modern day camping style seating arrangement around the fire. The comfy seating and relaxing environment will definitely have people sitting around for hours watching the fire and telling stories.
Pictured here we see an organically shaped pool that has extremely eye-catching illumination. It almost seems as if its seducing you to jump into the pool and revel in its shadows and ripples of light.
We absolutely love this bedroom with its wooden boards on the wall hand-painted with floral designs, while blue dominates, and a rich red creates a lively contrast. The vintage touch is evident in the furnishings.
We absolutely love this bedroom with its wooden boards on the wall hand-painted with floral designs, while blue dominates, and a rich red creates a lively contrast. The vintage touch is evident in the furnishings.