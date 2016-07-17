Your browser is out-of-date.

11 Easy Ideas For Giving Your Bathroom a Luxury Makeover

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern bathroom
You don’t always need a big budget to give your bathroom a touch of luxury. A neat and tidy bathroom can be elevated to a stylish one by the addition of eye-catching fixtures or beautiful accessories. If you have always wanted to spruce up your bathroom, but didn’t know where to start, these 11 easy ideas might inspire you.

​Sculpted Basin

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern bathroom
AIS Designs

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

Replace an old ceramic basin with a modern one, like the pebbled creation in this stunning bathroom. It will catch everyone’s attention for sure!

​Bring in Nature

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern bathroom
Space Interface

Singh Residence

Space Interface
Space Interface
Space Interface

Whether you place a potted plant in the corner of the bathroom or a beautiful bunch of flowers in a vase on the built-in countertop, adding foliage or flowers gives a refreshing spa-like feel to a bathroom.

​Hanging Lampshades

MANTRI ESPANA, BANGALORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Classic style bathroom
De Panache —Interior Architects

MANTRI ESPANA, BANGALORE. (www.depanache.in)

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

Go stylish by changing the lights in your bathroom and replacing the old wall-mounted ones with elegant hanging lampshades or chandeliers. The diffused lighting makes the whole room glow adding to the luxurious look.

Backlit False Ceiling

Samrath Paradise, IMAGE N SHAPE IMAGE N SHAPE Modern bathroom
IMAGE N SHAPE

Samrath Paradise

IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE

Most modern bathrooms are designed with false ceilings that hide away pipes and wires. If you have plain tiles on the false ceiling, consider replacing them with opaque glass or patterned acrylic with backlighting to create a lovely ambiance, like in this professionally designed bathroom.

​Old World Beauty

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E), Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Modern bathroom
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E)

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

Change the existing ceramic basin to a bronze or copper one to add some old-world elegance to the bathroom. The glistening metal adds sophistication.

​Go for Gold

Abhiskhek's Appartment, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern bathroom
P &amp; D Associates

Abhiskhek's Appartment

P & D Associates
P &amp; D Associates
P & D Associates

The easiest way to add a touch of luxury to almost any space is by introducing gold. In this bathroom, the addition of an octagonal gold frame around the mirror infuses a classy air.


​Coordinated Look

homify Minimalist bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Turn up the luxury in your bathroom by using coordinated bath accessories. Notice how the soap dispenser, toothbrush holder and soap tray in this bathroom match the colour and the texture of the stone countertop and basin?

Get Artsy

G HOUSE, Studio A Studio A Tropical style bathroom
Studio A

G HOUSE

Studio A
Studio A
Studio A

Don’t worry if you have an old-style bathroom without backsplash tiles. By painting the wall in a dark colour using waterproof paint and accessorising with an artistic mirror frame that provides stunning contrast, you can completely transform the room!

​Recycle

Victorian interiors., Freelance Designer Freelance Designer Modern bathroom
Freelance Designer

Victorian interiors.

Freelance Designer
Freelance Designer
Freelance Designer

Use your imagination to create a charming bathroom by recycling old furniture. In this home, an old wrought iron foyer table is converted to a countertop for the wash basin, adding unique style to the room. It’s cost-effective too.

​Add Wall Art

AA Villa, Atelier Design N Domain Atelier Design N Domain Modern bathroom
Atelier Design N Domain

AA Villa

Atelier Design N Domain
Atelier Design N Domain
Atelier Design N Domain

Frame an old poster or print and fix it on a blank wall of the bathroom to add elegance. Match the colour scheme or choose a piece with contrasting shades to add a cheery element to the bathroom.

​Go Posh

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even the most ordinary bathroom can be made to look as luxurious as an en suite in a hotel room by adding a few sophisticated touches. A stack of rolled-up towels is an easy way to make guests feel pampered. Other accessories such as aromatic candles or a fragrance diffuser can add to the luxury.

So, which of these ideas are you going to try out in your bathroom this weekend? For tips on bathroom storage, view this ideabook.

Which of these ideas is your favourite? Comment to let us know which one will work in your bathroom.


