Decorating Indian Homes corners with a twist

In a zeal to make our home look super artistic and designer, we pay a lot of attention to the floor, walls and furniture but a home is never complete till the time focus is laid on details. Yes, today we are going to discuss the corner, an essential yet overlooked area of the homes. The are weird for many and most probably we people do not have any solution to decorate them which makes them undervalued. What you are supposed to do with the home corners?

Read on some expert tips, ideas and inspirations to learn how unused and small spots can become beautiful and functional ones. Here are some great ideas for decorating the Indian homes.