Decorating Indian Homes corners with a twist

In a zeal to make our home look super artistic and designer, we pay a lot of attention to the floor, walls and furniture but a home is never complete till the time focus is laid on details. Yes, today we are going to discuss the corner, an essential yet overlooked area of the homes. The are weird for many and most probably we people do not have any solution to decorate them which makes them undervalued. What you are supposed to do with the home corners?
Read on some expert tips, ideas and inspirations to learn how unused and small spots can become beautiful and functional ones. Here are some great ideas for decorating the Indian homes.
Indian homes, usually, host a holy and beautiful Pooja room. This idea for installing a Pooja dedicated space in the corner is best you can do for your home as well the overlooked area. It look a perfect fit, totally serene and unmatched to any other decor material you could insert over here.
Another interesting and awestruck way to cover up the corner and create a visually spectacular scene is to add a beautiful and simple showcase and accessorize it with small sized items. You can try adding your LED or LCD screen within, if possible, to complete the look and make it even more usable.
While adding a sofa, whether curved or simple, is always a good idea, give it a perfection touch by introducing a designer wall or pasting some glamorous wall decals over it. It will attract the eyes to the origin and make your efforts get noticed, purposefully!
A charming place, right at the nook of entering the gate, looks so warm and welcoming.You too can feel its aura whenever you enter the gate to find a warm lit lamp, a beautiful art on walls and a shelve besides. Just a hint of light enlivens and enlightens the space and mood both.
The designer has put in thoughts to create this effortless yet noticeable transformation.
Just when we were running out of thoughts on how to create a magical and confident corner, we came across this creation from AIS Designs. The washroom corners are not essentially made to host hangers and soap trays or washbasins. Get away with this! Just create a contrast of white door and a truly colorful wall and you are done. Let refreshing be some fun!
Another notable thing that can make sincere contribution to adding an edge to the corners of your home or room is modern furniture. Smart placing of items and utilities along with little light play is all what has made this usual corner turn into a favorite spot for sitting and splurging. Watch your favorite movie with friends and let them get stunned with this creation.
Not always, glamour comes in beautiful colors. Make a smart move and look at this fantastic corner decorating furniture piece that gives you all you had ever thought of. Your dream home must boast of some unique items and this masterpiece can definitely be the face of it.
A brilliant idea and concept that will change your vision about the corners completely. This entrance starts with a half covered wooden wall, which opens up the door to a interior courtyard and then again proceeds to the rest of home. Isn't it amazing? A self possessed and wise decor idea that just speaks for itself.
When done with corners, its time to head over to some entrance gate ideas. Get them here with us.