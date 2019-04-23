A modern home with seriously bold style!

Nagpur is a major urban area of India renowned for its flourishing industries as well its thriving orange groves. The house we are going to visit today reflects some of its varied colours. Its interior is planned by Square 9 Designs founded by architect Shera Bano Kamal.

Shera Bano Kamal is a prominent name both for her prestigious projects and the socially relevant ones. The latter includes such works as the planning of a 26 acre township for the rehabilitation of the earthquake victims of a nearby town named Bhuj. We're about to reveal the details of one of her stellar residential projects…