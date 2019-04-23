A modern home with seriously bold style!

Nagpur is a major urban area of India renowned for its flourishing industries as well its thriving orange groves. The house we are going to visit today reflects some of its varied colours. Its interior is planned by Square 9 Designs founded by architect Shera Bano Kamal.
Shera Bano Kamal is a prominent name both for her prestigious projects and the socially relevant ones. The latter includes such works as the planning of a 26 acre township for the rehabilitation of the earthquake victims of a nearby town named Bhuj. We're about to reveal the details of one of her stellar residential projects…
On the exterior of the Sadhwani Bungalow you see an unusual mix of stern geometric shapes with more fluid ones.
The house occupies a reasonably sized plot and is designed with with three floors offering a living area of about 550 square metres in total. The brightly lit façade of the modern building is decorated with a combination of different materials, patios and potted plants.
The cosy living room is stylised with snow white couches, elegant chairs, a modern glass top coffee table and an area rug with floral patterns. Polished stone flooring makes it look even more elegant.
Another noteworthy feature of this space is the variety of fashionable lighting fixtures, which act as sculptural pieces besides serving their more obvious purpose.
The stylish kitchen is not only pleasing to the eyes but also very comfortable to work in for long hours. Sticking firmly to the prevailing trend for modern minimalism, it is designed with furniture and storage units with clean and unfussy forms.
Glossy white surfaces are accented with an inky black tone. The flooring and mosaic on the feature wall adds a welcome variation as well.
The majestic atmosphere of the dining room is something to relish for long. It is designed with a large stone top dining table and chairs decked in black.
The space under the stairway is converted into a cosy chat zone. Much like the formal living room, it is decorated with a stylish sofa and wooden coffee table.
Do you feel the flavour of orange blossoms here? It is palpable in the very ambience of the room, which is decorated with cheerful colours and remarkable wall décor.
However, the other items have been kept suitably minimal and except for a platform bed with storage, trendy chairs and wall cabinet you do not see any other item vying for attention.
Courtesy of the pitch black and dark brown tones, the media room exudes a contemporary Gothic charm. The spectacular display on the ceiling and curtains with red drapery introduce a sense of drama suitable for a glitzy media room like this one.
Here you can see the interior of another bedroom infused with the shades of lavender. Combined with the concealed LED lighting, MDF panels increase the charm of the bedroom. Posh velvet curtains and royal purple bed furnishings also help to maintain this striking look.
The bathroom is steeped in a unique coffee shade. Its flooring and walls are almost completely clad in stone, which enhances its beauty. The vanity unit mounted on the wall is also made of stone, and the use of asymmetric shapes gives this space a singular appearance.
The sprawling terrace offers panoramic views of the ever expanding city. One side of it is dedicated to a pergola with an outdoor living room. During the very hot summer months the owners can take time out to enjoy the late evenings by the side of a small pool under the canopy of Nagpur’s starry sky. The interior of Sadhwani Bungalow shows every arrangement of pleasure and comfort that any modern homeowner craves.
