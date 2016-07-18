Your browser is out-of-date.

The 8 steps to Minimal Style Apartments in India

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Private Residence at Sopan Baug, Pune, Chaney Architects Chaney Architects Minimalist houses
While we all are used to assume that minimalist style is not for everyone, it is delightful to know that they can be your thing, just you need to add some style element and thoughts into your current home. The hectic world and lifestyle these days has prompted everyone to spend less, to have less, to do less and to demand less. Minimalist style is associated with terms like simplicity, un-fussiness, cleanliness, un-messy and far far away from the chaotic egotism and very close to your heart. Minimalism is more of a perfection within an abode offering a complete sense of refinement and calmness. 

Whether you're a fan of minimalism or not, there exists a fabulous array of core stylistic details that a minimalist home can provide. So what is minimalism, and why would I want it as my dwelling’s interior theme?  We at homify have brought you the beginner's road map to live more simple and adopt these minimal lifestyle at your home. These additions, or better say subtractions, are sure to transform your home magically.

Winnow Down

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you think of minimalistic look, the key is to just filter out the unwanted items from the space. Declutter each and everything, that you actually think you can do away with. Whether hallway or living room, your kitchen or bedroom, hide everything and give yourself ample of space and freedom!

The above inspiration for minimalist style is an apt example of how your bedroom can be complete with walls, lamps and just the bed itself. 

Neutral Colors are all you need!

Mr. Ramesh Residence at Neyveli Dwellion Modern style bedroom Furniture,Decoration,Lighting,Wood,Interior design,Building,Comfort,Floor,Picture frame,Curtain
Dwellion

Mr. Ramesh Residence at Neyveli

Dwellion
Dwellion
Dwellion

When choosing the colors for the interior setting in your minimalist space, try to pick something up from the neutral shades and hues. The mute tones help to create a peaceful environment and elaborate the ambiance. This room, with white walls and nude colored accessories is a perfect example of how you can get away from being boring while using just Natural and Neutral Colors. 

Eliminate! Eliminate!

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The key to creating a minimalist space successfully is to keep the things sorted, well organized and remembering that Less is More. Definitely, you need not to work a lot; just try to use the basic furniture and entities and eliminate those extra table, chairs, drawers you bought from market to store the unwanted items! The ultimate idea is to create a clean and crisp look for the entire home.

Invest only in Quality

contemporary contentment, ZERO9 ZERO9 Minimalist living room Furniture,Property,Comfort,Couch,Interior design,Lighting,Living room,Flooring,Floor,studio couch
ZERO9

contemporary contentment

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

We Indians are used to think big when it comes to investing. For us, our budgets come primary to us while making a purchase. When you plan to buy some interior decor items or furniture, just splurge on quality items. There is a big, big difference between a sparse dreamy designed home and a home filled with stuff you just sort of like. 

The above sofa cum shelf style is just the right thing that you can look towards before heading to shopping. Take some clue!

Texture and Tone

RESIDENCE AT CUFFE PARADE, Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Minimalist living room
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

RESIDENCE AT CUFFE PARADE

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

While you are already having enough of white, pastel and brown in your home, it is never a bad idea to add a hint of textures and style wherever you feel like. Start with an artist piece displayed on your wall, the bright yellow carpet that seeks attention at the first glance and matching window shields are not a bad idea either. 

Enliven and make your room alive with your own designer insight or consult some professionals for assistance. 

Spatial Arrangement

Room of Amazement homify Minimalist living room
homify

Room of Amazement

homify
homify
homify

While we are busy in thinking of less furniture, less space and less colors, we often tend to forget about the arrangement. Be spatially aware and make such arrangement that you have enough space to walk in between furniture. Give them their own personal space before placing them adjacently right next to another object. 


Pop out some colors

Dr Rafique Mawani's Residence, M B M architects M B M architects Minimalist living room
M B M architects

Dr Rafique Mawani's Residence

M B M architects
M B M architects
M B M architects

Throughout the post, we kept discussing the importance of going neutral, sophisticated and elegant, but bringing into a bright hint of colors smartly will do no harm to your design.Take some cues from this gorgeous and calming sight from the designer home. You will definitely love how these colored cushions are adding to the beauty factor.

Choose your own Style

GREEN COLLAGE, DREAM INFINITE DREAM INFINITE Minimalist living room
DREAM INFINITE

GREEN COLLAGE

DREAM INFINITE
DREAM INFINITE
DREAM INFINITE

Your minimalistic idea of your home should be based on your choice, available space and preferences. It must suit your taste as there is no point of investing your time and money into something that will most probably ending up looking unwanted, undesirable or just not your cup of tea. Create a vision and collect your inspiration first. 

Create a contrast

Contemporary Living Room homify Living room
homify

Contemporary Living Room

homify
homify
homify

Just when you thought that it could have been better if you could add some serious colors to the room, we bring you an idea on how you can easily create a contrast by shifting the colors from sofa to the walls and adding a pop hue of red on side. Minimal, Less yet so much lively!

Looking for more ideas? Get the daily dose of style with us at Homify. Stay tunes for more updates.

