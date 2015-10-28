Kid's play zone ideas for indoors

Needless to say, a child would always want to play and run around and that is why, it is a good idea to have a play zone in your house for your kids. Apart from keeping the kids busy and occupied, it is a great way to learn, self-explore and an opportunity to adjust oneself into the world. Reading this, if you have been convinced that you need a play zone for kids in your house, then here are some really great ideas you can get inspired from.
This is a very elaborate design and good for those who have this kind of space in their houses. An integrated slide and play area has been created for the child where he or she can play along with friends. Bunk beds and seating have been included in the design. There is a lot of space in this design for the child to run and get some physical exercise which is practically like the kid being outdoors.
This is a very simple design for small children or toddlers. A rug on the floor protects them from the harsh flooring. Keep their toys in the corner and to add an exciting feature in the room, add the hanging tent in the center. A table in the corner for the kids to write, is also a good idea.
This design would be perfect for giving your child a really imaginative mind. A small room that has wall to wall carpeting, the biggest wall has been painted in a jungle theme. It adds color and keeps the children inquisitive or at least interested. Toys have been kept on the rug and a colored cabinet has been created on the other wall to store toys and books.
In cases where the number of children is more, a bigger space would be needed. It would be best to keep the room free from any bulky or large furniture so that the kids do not hurt themselves while running around. Place rugs or carpets on the floor for them to sit and keep lots of toys around. The highlight of this design is the use of colors. There are simple plastic squares in different colors hanging from the walls. Books in different colors have been kept on the shelves. An interesting use of tile mosaic work can also be seen on the lower part of the wall and the floor.
This is an interesting design where an adventure sport has been created inside the room for kids. There is scope for encouraging wall climbing through hooks on the wall, which have been put in different bright colors against a black background. The makeshift ladder in the corner is also a good touch.
Girls like to play house and making a playhouse in their room is a good idea as is shown in this design. It is a small house that has been made from wood and can be placed in any corner of the room.
Playing outdoors is as important for kids as it is to remain indoors. This design can be put up in the backyard with ease, and it would not take up a lot of space either. It is primarily a tree house type of design to which one can also add a slide if one wants. A set of chains has also been added for the kids to use when they want to exercise or play. A convenient design overall to keep the kids busy or to let them create their own favorite spot.
An important part of every play area for children should also be a reading section. This would help the child get familiar and comfortable with books. A good way to make this a part of the play area design would be to dedicate one wall for this purpose. The entire wall can be consumed with shelves and these can be stacked of books, stories or other reading material that children can enjoy. Adding rugs on the floor where children can sit and read or a long bench for them to sit is also a good idea if they are not provided anywhere else in the room.