Let this Navratri be special!

This Navratri, decorate your house to make it the abode of Gods!

Navratri is the Hindu festival which is dedicated to Goddess Durga, the feminine form of ‘Shakti’. During the ten days of complete festivity, nine different forms of Goddess are worshipped. Celebrated with a lot of joy and gusto, Navratri marks the birth of autumn.

As important as this festival and the rituals associated with it are, it also involves decoration of one’s house. People tend to go all out to change and completely transform their homes to welcome the Gods and Goddesses and endear them to stay. This ideabook is all about trendy home décor ideas which may be used to create a festive and welcoming ambiance at home.