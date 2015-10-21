A complete home package

People crave to go back home because that's the one place where they find themselves to be most comfortable. Decorating your house in such a way so that it is attractive and comfortable and also fits into your budget is not difficult today. It involves a little play of colors and some creative thinking, but at the end of the day, it is a representation of the kind of person you are. This beautiful apartment in Hyderabad designed by Innover Interior Designs, Interior designers & decorators in Bangalore presents some simple yet creative ideas to decorate your apartment lavishly.
The room as such is very big, but the very first thing that strikes about this is the minimalist design. One would notice the lack of use of a center table or side tables. However, the main focus is the cabinets and the TV unit in the room. The curio cabinets have been used to store decorative figurines while the TV unit has been kept completely bare bringing the entire focus to the TV. Another interesting point in this design is the use of lighting and the false ceiling. The lights have been distributed evenly across the rooms which provide ample visibility.
A very unconventional design for a bedroom, this is nonetheless a good idea to implement. The point of focus is the false ceiling work which has been extended into the bed’s headboard. It is interesting to note that lighting has been included behind this structure which gives it a very good appeal. A seating corner has been created against the window which is another great idea that can be included in addition to any bedroom design.
This dressing area is an extension of the bedroom design and has been created as a separate room giving the person complete privacy. The full length cupboards provide a lot of storage and they are made from dark wood and frosted glass. The use of lighting is also very interesting. In addition to head lamps on the ceiling, small lamps have been placed on top of the cupboards and the dressing table. All put together, provide ample lighting for the person to dress up.
As is the case with every home in India, the Pooja room is very important. While most people cannot provide a separate room for this purpose, it is possible to create a niche or corner in the house as has been done in this apartment. A section of the room has been designed to convert it into a Pooja room with all the idols and photos of the Hindu gods. The woodwork on the wall and the ceiling has incorporated some good colors which contrast against the yellow paint. Four panels with the Ganesha drawing on them have been added to this woodwork keeping in mind the purpose of the room. A separate shelf has been created to place the idols and photos and other essentials. Photos on the other two walls complete the décor and ample space for the family to stand together has also been provided in this design.
This is a section of the living room where one notices the use of minimalist style of design. There are seating arrangements in this section. A center table on a rug dominates the area. There is mosaic tile work against one wall which breaks the monotony of the yellow paint and provides splashes of color. The false ceiling and light work extends into this section.
This can be considered as a striking feature of the living room. The paneling and shelves created here are very trendy and also the only source of color in this section apart from the brown of the wood. Lighting has been provided from behind the wood panels which, if one may note, are also textured and not just made of plain wood.
A simple bedroom design with a blue and white theme. The wallpaper on the wall behind the bed and the curtains provide a break from the white color along with the blue headboard of the bed.
The wall opposite the bed in Kid's room has an assortment of photographs with back lights. Behind the photographs, the shelves can be used for storing different things as well. On the left one can see cupboards done up in white and making use of frosted glass. On the other side of the bed is a large table and mirror. The table has shelves that can be used for storage. The table itself can be used as a study table as well as a dressing table. This concept is a good example of smart utilization of space.
This design is all about colors and comfort. The décor has been done keeping in mind utility and functionality and those are the best features of this design. Simple to implement and the easy to maintain.