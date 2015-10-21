A complete home package

As is the case with every home in India, the Pooja room is very important. While most people cannot provide a separate room for this purpose, it is possible to create a niche or corner in the house as has been done in this apartment. A section of the room has been designed to convert it into a Pooja room with all the idols and photos of the Hindu gods. The woodwork on the wall and the ceiling has incorporated some good colors which contrast against the yellow paint. Four panels with the Ganesha drawing on them have been added to this woodwork keeping in mind the purpose of the room. A separate shelf has been created to place the idols and photos and other essentials. Photos on the other two walls complete the décor and ample space for the family to stand together has also been provided in this design.

