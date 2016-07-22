A Lavish Villa Filled with Cosy and Exotic Touches

Today we are in Buenos Aires, and this vibrant and lively capital of Argentina is dotted with stately and fashionably contemporary architectures. And while exploring the city’s European atmosphere and passion for tango, we chanced upon this opulent and sprawling villa called Encuentro.

Designed by the architects at Estudio Moron Saad, this abode delights with its enticing exteriors and comfy and serene interiors. Touches of rusticity, earthy and bright hues, simple but chic designs and practical accents make this house a perfect place for sharing a happy life with loved ones.