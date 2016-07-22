A Resort-like Villa with Lots of Flair

Ibiza, a scenic island on the Mediterranean Sea is one of the most popular beach and resort destinations of the world. From celebrities to the common man, there are very few who do not get enraptured with the exotic beauty of this region. With its peaceful villages, yoga joints and sandy coves, Ibiza guarantees a refreshing retreat like none other.
It is here that we came across the Can Lantana – a full bodied luxurious villa designed by MG & AG Arquitectos, a visionary group of architects in Ibiza. The simple exterior of the house conceals swanky and expansive delights on the inside, and a pool that weaves magic under the sun. Take the tour to know more.
The façade boasts of a simple cottage-like look with its straight, no fuss lines and raw finishes. The windows set deep in the rear layer of the home and the paved patio with the steps leading up to the porch, ensure that there is always a rustic lilt to the property.
The stone platform and lush greenery ensure the earthy appeal of the residence.
The living room is an open space with a wooden and slatted mezzanine floor supported by circular pillars on four sides. This helps in creating a visually open and airy look which is befitting the holiday mood of this laidback area.
The red couches add pops of vibrancy and a touch of excitement in the soothing interiors, while sunlight floods the space through the glass.
This chic and contemporary staircase adds oodles of style and drama to the living area, and leads to the mezzanine floor.
It is amply illuminated by the tall glass window in front, during the day, and comprises of floating steps which ensure a minimalistic look.
Cool is the best way to define this luxuriously casual dining space. Thanks to the retro style moulded chairs and the long dining table in the centre with the red accent wall to match the red couches on the other side of the hall, this room plays it cool with a dollop of trendy elements!
The large glass sliding doors lead you to the green outdoors, and allow fresh air to pervade the interiors when left open.
What’s a good holiday without a good book – or in this case, without a whole library full of good books! That’s the idea behind the design of the mezzanine floor, which is open and airy with metal grilles and a futuristic looking landing.
The large windows above the shelves ensure that there is always plenty of sunlight flooding the area, while the books will keep you busy with hours of creative fun!
The pool in the backyard makes a fashion statement with an asymmetrical shape and does a splendid job of reflecting the clear blue skies and smattering of white clouds that hover delicately over it. The deck area flaunts stylishly flattened pillars while the layered look of the building’s backside can be admired from here. The palm trees and dense foliage complete the refreshing atmosphere of this delightful space.
With both indoor and outdoor pleasures taken care of, this expansive, bright and airy abode promises urban living of the best kind.