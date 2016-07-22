A Resort-like Villa with Lots of Flair

Ibiza, a scenic island on the Mediterranean Sea is one of the most popular beach and resort destinations of the world. From celebrities to the common man, there are very few who do not get enraptured with the exotic beauty of this region. With its peaceful villages, yoga joints and sandy coves, Ibiza guarantees a refreshing retreat like none other.

It is here that we came across the Can Lantana – a full bodied luxurious villa designed by MG & AG Arquitectos, a visionary group of architects in Ibiza. The simple exterior of the house conceals swanky and expansive delights on the inside, and a pool that weaves magic under the sun. Take the tour to know more.