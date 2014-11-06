There is something very lavish and gratifying about simply taking the time out to run a warm bath, and soak away the hours, letting your toes and fingers shrivel up like prunes. Even better, is experiencing that same feeling in a spa. Owning a spa at home is the dream of many, and the lucky reality of few. The idea of a spa bath dates back to the early Roman baths, where bathing played a major part in ancient Roman culture and society. Bathing was one of the most common daily activities, and for the general public, this was a daily ritual practiced in communal baths. Bathrooms are a commonplace in homes of today, but only the wealthy were able to afford bathing facilities in their own homes during the Roman era. Spas are not so commonly found in modern homes, therefore they hold a stately impression in our minds. This ideabook shows some fine examples of spas at home, allowing those who are able to enjoy its benefits feel like a leader of the Roman empire.