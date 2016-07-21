An Opulent Turkish Home with Stylish Surprises

Turkey is the hub of all things grand, thanks to its cultural and historical scene as well as thriving global mix of luxurious and urban trends. And this home tour comes from this majestic land of tall arches and cloud nudging domes. The Pelican Hill Flora is as whimsical as its name sounds, and is a lavish villa where decor accents representative of various cultures have come together. The typical oriental touches of this abode will particularly leave you impressed, while you get busy admiring the rich textures, patterns and hues surrounding you. Along with a breathtaking exterior that reinforces the home’s expansiveness, you will also come by a pool area which promises sheer relaxation under the open sky. The grandeur of this unique property has been rendered by the skilled group of interior architects at Hakan Helvacioglu in Istanbul. Take the tour to see more!
The classic mansion has been contoured with stylish and crisp modern lines, for an overwhelming appeal. The lofty bearing of the pillars and open gazebo makes it a powerful looking property, well punctuated by arched windows, glass and intricately patterned balustrades. Well manicured greenery surrounds the abode and infuse it with nature-friendly appeal.
In a departure of sorts from the typical Turkish affinity for a layered look on the walls in terms of colours and textures, the designers have decided to give this airy mansion a lightweight look with white walls. The rich tapestry does the work of creating grand quarters, with homely touches like in-built shelves. Vintage furniture in plush textures and exciting hues fill the living space along with carefully chosen decor pieces and a stunning chandelier.
The ornate touches of this room come alive on the intricately patterned upholstery of the couch and lounger, the exquisite lamps, the gold and white striped armchair, as well as the wooden pieces on the coffee tables.
The study area of the home has a creative looking canvas where one wall is covered with miniature paintings in large frames. The entire wall comprises of similar, uniform frames that create a unique look. This charming space also features a gorgeously patterned Turkish rug as well as gilded chairs and couches with blue and white upholstery. Tall table lamps in navy blue contribute to the royal look.
Touches like this majestic golden Buddha head on a pillar and the blue pottery poised on the carved golden shelves lend to the oriental aura of this corner. The luxuriously cascading drapes and a quaint vintage chair add to the lavish look and feel.
The grandeur in the kitchen is all thanks to the beautiful dark and patterned wallpaper that adorns its walls, breaking the monotony of the predominantly white and urban scheme. A sleek kitchen island, futuristic appliances and plenty of gleaming cabinets combine to ensure the luxury of this space.
The spa room with its mosaic tiled walls in aqua shades offer a shimmering and soothing design that goes well with the pale hardwood floor and the sleek rattan recliners. A golden and ornately carved table with the curvy sink on top, and a giant mirror adds to the expansive and opulent beauty of this space.
The pillared sit-out or gazebo with its stylish chairs is the perfect setting where you can enjoy the onset of dusk as you lounge by the swimming pool and the palms surrounding it. Checkerboard tiles surround the gorgeously illuminated pool, while clever lighting also livens up the patches of greens.
Artistic decor, touches of sober gold, unique patterns and a medley of impressive textures make this luxurious Turkish villa the perfect residence for those who want only the best in life. Here's another home tour to inspire you further - A Vibrant Mexican Home with Oodles of Style.