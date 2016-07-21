An Opulent Turkish Home with Stylish Surprises

The pillared sit-out or gazebo with its stylish chairs is the perfect setting where you can enjoy the onset of dusk as you lounge by the swimming pool and the palms surrounding it. Checkerboard tiles surround the gorgeously illuminated pool, while clever lighting also livens up the patches of greens.

Artistic decor, touches of sober gold, unique patterns and a medley of impressive textures make this luxurious Turkish villa the perfect residence for those who want only the best in life.