Gorgeous Oriental Touches for a Lavish Modern Home

The history of design is much like the history of civilisation, with different cultures merging with each other to create unique impacts on the art and architecture of a nation. The oriental school of design has often been mistaken for encompassing only the Far East, while in reality it covers a larger area that includes Turkey and the Indian subcontinent as well. And the interior architects at Hakan Helvacioglu have achieved a magical feat with this home in Istanbul, by adorning it with oriental designs and decor accents. The abode features opulent and cosy furnishing, elegant wall arts, beautiful materials and patterns which will take your breath away. The lighting used for the various rooms is also something you should watch out for. So let’s begin the tour to take a closer look.
The oriental school of design is characterised by subtle style layered with surprising and flaming pops of colour. In this living room, the red leather armchair takes care of this aspect. Polka dots on the throw pillows and delicate metallic hues – these eclectic touches make the rest of the ornate room come alive. A mix of old world wall sconces, a pretty chandelier and oriental lanterns take care of the illumination of the space.
This extremely quaint and charming corner attracted us because of the large tan-coloured grandfather chair and the ancient looking brass oil lamp hanging over it. The delicate black polished table on the side adds to the ambiance with beautifully framed paintings nearby.
The dining room has a more modern orientation with the use of simple chairs in silken white and a round wooden table. The lavish chandelier and the intricately carved metal separator nearby, add to the luxurious look and feel of the space.
The kitchen has a slightly more urban approach with the open layout and glossy modular fittings in grey with granite counters. Patterned and layered curtains with flag like valences add a subtle classic appeal to this space, along with the resplendent chandelier.
One of the bedrooms of the home has a robust monochrome look with an airy vibe. The traffic stopping yellow couch with its retro contours makes this a fun space and breaks the austerity of white and dark grey hues. In-built shelves behind the plush bed cater to storage, while the abstract artwork adds to the playful character of the room.
Another bedroom of the home looks as delicious as a cupcake, layered with oodles of barely there pink and white hues. The patterned headboard and bedding livens up the understated look of luxury in this room, while the vintage table lamps cast a soothing glow. The paintings in golden frames and the wooden pieces ground the feminine design scheme here.
This bathroom is a shining example of style with the uniquely textured walls cocooning the tall mirror, and the long white bureau bearing a granite bowl for the sink. The sink countertop is spacious enough for arranging all toiletries, while the bright wall sconces make the room appear bright and breathable.
The look and feel of the various quarters of this home are distinctly artistic, as the oriental touches come forth with their one of kind renditions like this table’s legs and the jewel framed mirror. The decorative lamps on the wall and the vintage chair are tasteful additions too.
Oriental accents and designs have filled this opulent residence with a unique beauty that celebrates the magic of old world luxury. Every piece of furnishing and decor has been chosen with extreme care to make sure that final result is cohesive and stunning. Here's another home tour you can check out for more ideas - Crisp Design and Bold Touches for a Modern Villa.