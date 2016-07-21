Gorgeous Oriental Touches for a Lavish Modern Home

The look and feel of the various quarters of this home are distinctly artistic, as the oriental touches come forth with their one of kind renditions like this table’s legs and the jewel framed mirror. The decorative lamps on the wall and the vintage chair are tasteful additions too.

Oriental accents and designs have filled this opulent residence with a unique beauty that celebrates the magic of old world luxury. Every piece of furnishing and decor has been chosen with extreme care to make sure that final result is cohesive and stunning. Here's another home tour you can check out for more ideas - Crisp Design and Bold Touches for a Modern Villa.