A Turkish Residence Redefines Artistic and Lavish Living

Classic good looks come through in this grey bathroom with its magnificent elements. The large mirror bordered with intricately and uniquely patterned tiles is a showstopper for sure, while the classy cabinet under the sink offer ample storage options.

This mesmerising Turkish abode relies on a simple but sophisticated colour palette to showcase unique designs, peerless furnishing, awe-inspiring lighting, creative patterns and touches which simply money cannot buy. If you are still looking for more ideas, here is another tour for you - A Fashionable House with Breathtaking Surprises!