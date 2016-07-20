A Turkish Residence Redefines Artistic and Lavish Living

Istanbul is a melting pot of various cultural influences and architectural styles, owing to the position it enjoys between Asia and Europe. And the modern homes in this city bring to together both contemporary and vintage touches for a unique aesthetic appeal. For instance, this luxurious home by Hakan Helvacioglu, a group of interior architects in Istanbul, will leave you spell bound with its rich and tasteful designs and decor! Sober and elegant hues have been combined with opulent textures, artistic accents, and creative touches in this home to regale your body, mind and soul. Each and every corner of the abode promises sheer relaxation in the lap of luxury, without you having to compromise on any functional aspect of the urban lifestyle. Take the tour to see why.
This formal living room, much like the rest of the home, is characterised by its very own brand of sculpted opulence. The well defined contours of the home and its sheer scale clad with the best elements available, creates a beautiful display of high design values. Granite rubs shoulders with chrome and velveteen tapestry. Starting from the fireplace to the contoured leather chairs and the silken couches and billowing blinds – everything about this space is larger than life! The giant chrome lamps hanging from top draw your eye to the awe inspiring granite wall with its exclusive art installation.
The dining room is an example of a fine balance between global elegance and a strong exotic flavour. In this home, carvings on the ceiling to hold chandeliers in place are a common design feature as are heavy doors with layers of linear carving. This room in particular boasts of plush high backed chairs with a glossy grey hue and a wooden table that has been polished to perfection. Art dominates the scene here too, with an abstract rendition bringing modernity into the room. But the piece de resistance has to be the ornate chandeliers that exude an exotic Turkish appeal.
Crafted with the finest material, every piece of furniture and fitting in this room boasts of a highly stylised and unique approach as far as design goes. The ceiling of the room is adorned by a circular intricately carved creation, while the glossy wooden pieces break the monopoly of white and grey here.
The monochrome kitchen flaunts an exotic opulence that makes you want to simply stand and stare. The heavy crystal and brass chandeliers come cascading down like a crystal waterfall while the Ottoman delights come alive in the carvings on the island. The expansive space also houses twin cabinets – a sleek addition, albeit with a more luxurious appeal.
The colours of the rejuvenating spa are borrowed from the Turkish love for all things royal, including a cerulean blue and plenty of glistening white. The inlay work on the central structure infuses the space with exotic appeal, while the delicately carved basins and arty lamp demand close attention.
Work out to the beats of luxury with the saffron and white hued room housing black and chrome gym equipment. Industrially inspired pendant lamps offer bright and cheery lighting and helps this room to stand out from the rest, in a more chic and trendy manner.
Classic good looks come through in this grey bathroom with its magnificent elements. The large mirror bordered with intricately and uniquely patterned tiles is a showstopper for sure, while the classy cabinet under the sink offer ample storage options.
This mesmerising Turkish abode relies on a simple but sophisticated colour palette to showcase unique designs, peerless furnishing, awe-inspiring lighting, creative patterns and touches which simply money cannot buy. If you are still looking for more ideas, here is another tour for you - A Fashionable House with Breathtaking Surprises!