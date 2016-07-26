​A Regal and Exotic Turkish Home with Artistic Touches

The bathroom flaunts an ornate look with the striking wooden bureau taking centre stage, and delicate lamps and marble doing the rest of the talking. The delicately carved mirror is a unique touch.

Overwhelmed by the unforgettable luxuries of this palatial home? We are too! The breathtaking residence takes you to the times when luxurious living was a royal affair. It unites the best from different cultures, adds dashes of art to it, and blends marble, wood, gold, velvet, satin and more together to take you to a dream world. Take another tour for more ideas - A Luxurious Villa Where Style Reigns Supreme!