​A Regal and Exotic Turkish Home with Artistic Touches

Today we get to explore a breathtaking and regal abode in Istanbul, which combines the best of materials with lavish and rich textures, stunning hues, ornate patterns, and designs which leave you at a loss for words. Turkey is a confluence of the East and the West, as you already know. And this residence shows you the level of opulence that can be achieved when money is no object. The credit goes to the interior architects at Hakan Helvacioglu, who used their imagination, vision and skill to make the owner’s luxurious dream come true! They also ensured that the house include artistic touches which will never go out of fashion. So get ready to feel like royalty, as we take you through the home tour.
The main entrance of the home opens into the lobby that instantly shows you the various facets of the layout with the white doors set in muted gilded walls. The circular wooden table holds a lovely blue patterned planter with white orchids – both Turkish hallmarks that define the artistic and natural landscape of the area.
Walk down a royal runway of sorts with this corridor. With marble flanking the sides of the well-polished striped wooden panel, this area offers the perfect setting for a royal scene. The ornately carved blue stools and the inlaid bureau at the end with the gold walls reflecting the glorious subdued light, come together for a classic, elegant edge.
The living room has a layered look with rich tapestry like velvet, suede and blue leather engaged in serious passion play. The gold and wooden accents and the layered drapes all go on to create a formal and elegant look in this visually powerful room that is steeped in high design values.
The artistic touches in this classic dining room are hard to miss. The designers have played with an eclectic canvas here, in order to set a creative style in motion. The country style woven backs of the white chairs are a perfect addition to the polished wooden table with the sculpted bust at one end of the room. Stunning crystal chandeliers, golden wall panels and the chevron patterned floor do the rest of the talking.
Gold and white form the main theme of this lavish powder room. But what stole our hearts is the colourful and artsy bowl for the exotic looking sink, set on the delicate white bureau with the richly carved mirror on top. The regal sconce lights and delicately patterned wallpaper add to the classy appeal of this space.
Rich velvet patterned tapestry, quaint artworks and ornate wallpaper that connect the plush bedding with the muted green wall – that is the classic, exotic charm of this bedroom.
The sit out is an enchanting area with a royal looking rattan set resplendent in its intricate weave. Pretty patterned cushions and glorious flowers offer pure freshness, while you enjoy the outdoor view through the glass walls.
The bathroom flaunts an ornate look with the striking wooden bureau taking centre stage, and delicate lamps and marble doing the rest of the talking. The delicately carved mirror is a unique touch.
Overwhelmed by the unforgettable luxuries of this palatial home? We are too! The breathtaking residence takes you to the times when luxurious living was a royal affair. It unites the best from different cultures, adds dashes of art to it, and blends marble, wood, gold, velvet, satin and more together to take you to a dream world.