Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Rich, Warm Interior Design From Mexico City

press profile homify press profile homify
Departamento Tres Picos, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Mexico City architectural firm Concepto have imbued this luxurious, modern home with a sense of warmth and relaxed elegance that's impossible to ignore. In this tour we're going to focus on the interior, the design of which makes the hustle and bustle of Mexico City, one of the world's largest and most densely populated metropolises, seem a world away. 

A living room for living lightly

Departamento Tres Picos, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern living room
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

The centrepiece of Concepto's Departamento Tres Picos is undoubtedly the living room. Matching a relatively compact footprint with a double-storeyed vertical space bisected by a mezzanine creates a sense of warmth and security and spacious serenity, simultaneously. 

The bigger picture is cosier still

Departamento Tres Picos, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern living room
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Pulling back a little, one can see how the living room's floor-to-ceiling window wall, admitting natural light filtered through outdoor planting, countered by wooden wall panelling, builds on this balance of capacity and cosiness. Throw in earth-toned furnishing and a shelf stacked with glowing church candles and this essentially minimal, modernist space becomes suffused with warmth. 

Culinary community: dining in style

Departamento Tres Picos, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern living room
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Upstairs, the dining room contrasts the rectilinear form of the household's overall structure with circular, glass dining table crowned with a stunning astrolabe-like overhead lamp. Just as the living room is clearly designed for cosying up with your nearest and dearest, this dining area is designed for communal culinary experiences. 

Sweet dream design

Departamento Tres Picos, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

If peace and tranquility in the midst of forward thinking modern design are hallmarks of this home, the upstairs master bedroom speaks this concept loudest, as it were. Onyx-coloured marble flooring recalls the earthy tones utlised elsewhere in this Mexican abode, interrupted by the rug carpeting, a rustic chair and table set, and the soft surfaces of a chaise lounge and inviting queen-size bed. Subtle recessed lighting and, once again, a novel bedside lamp installation imparts both a scintillating reflective quality and relaxed ambience to a space ideal for a good sleep. 

Against the day

Departamento Tres Picos, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Simplicity and restraint characterise life in this household, epitomised by this detail from the master bedroom. Who could resist falling into this bed for a good night's sleep? Concepto's Departamento Tres Picos treads lightly despite its uncompromising modernity, and nowhere is this more evident than here, where the house's lucky residents get to put the stress of the city behind them for another day. 

Before and after: from old to gold!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks