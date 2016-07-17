Rich, Warm Interior Design From Mexico City

Mexico City architectural firm Concepto have imbued this luxurious, modern home with a sense of warmth and relaxed elegance that's impossible to ignore. In this tour we're going to focus on the interior, the design of which makes the hustle and bustle of Mexico City, one of the world's largest and most densely populated metropolises, seem a world away.
The centrepiece of Concepto's Departamento Tres Picos is undoubtedly the living room. Matching a relatively compact footprint with a double-storeyed vertical space bisected by a mezzanine creates a sense of warmth and security and spacious serenity, simultaneously.
Pulling back a little, one can see how the living room's floor-to-ceiling window wall, admitting natural light filtered through outdoor planting, countered by wooden wall panelling, builds on this balance of capacity and cosiness. Throw in earth-toned furnishing and a shelf stacked with glowing church candles and this essentially minimal, modernist space becomes suffused with warmth.
Upstairs, the dining room contrasts the rectilinear form of the household's overall structure with circular, glass dining table crowned with a stunning astrolabe-like overhead lamp. Just as the living room is clearly designed for cosying up with your nearest and dearest, this dining area is designed for communal culinary experiences.
If peace and tranquility in the midst of forward thinking modern design are hallmarks of this home, the upstairs master bedroom speaks this concept loudest, as it were. Onyx-coloured marble flooring recalls the earthy tones utlised elsewhere in this Mexican abode, interrupted by the rug carpeting, a rustic chair and table set, and the soft surfaces of a chaise lounge and inviting queen-size bed. Subtle recessed lighting and, once again, a novel bedside lamp installation imparts both a scintillating reflective quality and relaxed ambience to a space ideal for a good sleep.
Simplicity and restraint characterise life in this household, epitomised by this detail from the master bedroom. Who could resist falling into this bed for a good night's sleep? Concepto's Departamento Tres Picos treads lightly despite its uncompromising modernity, and nowhere is this more evident than here, where the house's lucky residents get to put the stress of the city behind them for another day.