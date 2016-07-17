Rich, Warm Interior Design From Mexico City

If peace and tranquility in the midst of forward thinking modern design are hallmarks of this home, the upstairs master bedroom speaks this concept loudest, as it were. Onyx-coloured marble flooring recalls the earthy tones utlised elsewhere in this Mexican abode, interrupted by the rug carpeting, a rustic chair and table set, and the soft surfaces of a chaise lounge and inviting queen-size bed. Subtle recessed lighting and, once again, a novel bedside lamp installation imparts both a scintillating reflective quality and relaxed ambience to a space ideal for a good sleep.