A luxury penthouse to dream about

Penthouses are often associated with luxurious living or dreams of living lavishly. Usually, penthouses refer to spacious apartment units on the top most floor or very close to the top. The spectacular view from the top and luxury amenities such as sauna put penthouses one level above the rest.

The concept of the penthouse first sprouted in the 1920s in New York City during the economic boom as the demand for urban luxury housing was on the rise. It became fashionable and trendy to build vertically as apartments were coming up everywhere due to its practical design which maximizes space.

The penthouse we are about to take a tour of incorporates modern architecture and design and could even be called a loft with its laid back vibe. Its luxury is reflected in the spectacular views and amenities rather than the interior design itself. Although the luxuriousness of modern penthouses are somewhat downplayed in the interior design, they still remain the dreams of the middle class and the reality of the affluent as prices are steep.

Let's take a walk through this stunning penthouse and see if it is truly the stuff dreams are made of. In this ideabook, we will also discuss some of the advantages of living in a penthouse that make the splurge worthwhile.