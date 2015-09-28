A luxury penthouse to dream about

Penthouses are often associated with luxurious living or dreams of living lavishly. Usually, penthouses refer to spacious apartment units on the top most floor or very close to the top. The spectacular view from the top and luxury amenities such as sauna put penthouses one level above the rest.
The concept of the penthouse first sprouted in the 1920s in New York City during the economic boom as the demand for urban luxury housing was on the rise. It became fashionable and trendy to build vertically as apartments were coming up everywhere due to its practical design which maximizes space.
The penthouse we are about to take a tour of incorporates modern architecture and design and could even be called a loft with its laid back vibe. Its luxury is reflected in the spectacular views and amenities rather than the interior design itself. Although the luxuriousness of modern penthouses are somewhat downplayed in the interior design, they still remain the dreams of the middle class and the reality of the affluent as prices are steep.
Let's take a walk through this stunning penthouse and see if it is truly the stuff dreams are made of. In this ideabook, we will also discuss some of the advantages of living in a penthouse that make the splurge worthwhile.
The loft-like structure of this apartment with its low hanging, slanting ceilings create a cozy vibe. Although the slanted ceilings mean less space, they make the place more welcoming somehow. This apartment reflects luxury living in bohemian style. It is not one of those huge mansions that are way too spacious, leaving you cold and empty.
The layout of the apartment is designed in a way that it maximizes space efficiently so it doesn't feel overcrowded. Here you see that the living room, dining area, and kitchen are all at a comfortable distance from each, creating a sort of boundary for each area.
This stunning luxury penthouse is designed by HS Raumkonzept, interior architects based in Austria.
One of the great advantages of living in a penthouse is the access to abundant natural light. The velux windows or roof windows in penthouses provide us with plenty of natural light which is essential for our well-being and can help to reduce stress.
The large slanting windows in this kitchen creates a sunny mood which makes it a pleasant little corner to be in. Imagine making your cup of coffee in the morning while being greeted by the warmth of the sun. You know it's worthwhile when your home can lift your spirits and make you feel good.
The luxurious amenities on this penthouse's rooftop and the spectacular view makes this living space an oasis of calm. The house you live in plays an important role in creating a healthy work-life balance. With a penthouse like this, you won't need to worry about planning holidays all the time to get away and relax, you just have to go up to the rooftop and soak in the hot tub. When your rooftop feels like a holiday, you know it's worthwhile.
Care to find out what other luxury amenities are available in this penthouse? Let's go to the bathroom and see what kind of pampering awaits us there.
This bathroom is bright and white, creating a tranquil space where you can soak in the bathtub or refresh yourself for a brand new day. We love how the yellow neon lighting around the mirror creates an instant chic and hip look, making the bathroom a little more interesting in a flash of a light.
Let's see what other surprises this penthouse bathroom has to offer.
Yes, it's a sauna! Sauna's are a great way to unwind and let out all the toxic waste from our stressful lifestyles. A living space that takes care of your well-being and provides you with adequate facilities for relaxation is definitely worthwhile if you can afford it. After all what's the point of working like a dog when you can't feel like a god once in a while?
