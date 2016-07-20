Before and after: an ordinary home gets an extraordinary revamp

Living in the information age of the internet has definitely increased the rate at which trends change. Since information is more easily disseminated, trends and fashion now seem to change at the speed of light. Because of this, it is becoming more commonplace now for people choose to remodel their homes when it goes out of style. Although interior design and fashion both follow trends, remodeling a home and buying a new wardrobe requires two very different budgets. That's why today we would like to present to you a design that has iconic qualities which still look cool even when the home is passed down to next generation. It's definitely a breath of fresh air in our homogenized mass produced world. The unique design embraces the Japanese and French style in a gracious fusion, resulting in an elegant and creative space.

Join us on this tour to view the before and after pictures of this home renovation project, where an ordinary home gets an extraordinary revamp. Before the remodeling took place, it looked like one of those standardized homes with no character. Thankfully our professional Ltd. Ikaeru Collection, restoration and renovation experts based in Japan came to the rescue. We invite you to gather interesting ideas and inspiration for your home through this fascinating project. Let's have a look at the transformation shall we?