The beginning

Once the design is ready on paper, it is the house builders that take over to get the job done. House builders can also be referred to as contractors. So the work involving external and internal construction and is their responsibility as well as a timely delivery of the project.

Zero in on a house builder

Scan your local directory for a list of reputed house builders. Short-list a few of them. Ask around from friends and family for references. A tried and tested house builder is always a safe bet. Online platforms are a great way to get information. It’s easy to get quotes, compare costs and even get reviews. Though be careful of the authenticity of the reviewers! Once you have a list of probable builders, get in touch with them, get them to visit the site, take the quotes and try to negotiate the price, without compromising on the quality. Taking into consideration your needs and budget, choose the one most suitable.

Get a contract

Be very specific about your expectations. Even though the requirements are discussed in pre-contract stage, it is all verbal. In order to protect your interest, make sure there is a contract in place that sets the tone for the upcoming project. Time schedule, quality of construction and any other aspect regarding the house construction must be thoroughly covered in mutually agreeable terms. It helps reduce a lot of stress for the future. Lack of clarity in the initial stages can lead to unnecessary and costly delays.

Supervise as you go along

Once the project is awarded to a builder, do make visits to the site at regular intervals to check the progress. You could even make changes if you think something in the design is off. A timely intervention will help you save money. For example, maybe an open kitchen plan will better suit you than a traditional one. If you ask the architect to make changes in the plan, the partition wall can be brought down in time without much damage.

Give a fair feedback

Once your house building project is complete, do give an unbiased and fair feedback if asked for. Since a lot of business happens online, contractors love positive references on their portals. If you were satisfied with the job, make sure you spell it out. If you are not satisfied, still give a true picture of your experience. Although, in most probability, such a situation is not likely to arise when there is a detailed contract in place.

Choosing the rights house builders is the most crucial step in any house construction project, and rightly so. When you are looking forward to your dream home become a reality, choose the right partners who will help you get there.

Did you have experience with house builders? Would you hire them again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own house builders in a budget.