Interior decor of a home is appreciated more when it is simple and elegant displaying exquisite taste without appearing showing and decorative. Every item used in home interior design has to follow a particular style for the décor to be harmonious be it a decorative object of art or furniture and curtains. Soft toned walls with carpets or throw rugs, lightweight furniture, bright curtains and artistic artifacts on small stools with table lamps are the epitome of elegance. Every person decorate his/her home in a way that reflects their taste for finer things in life. The secret to designing a perfect residence is to set up everything in such a way that there is abundance without overcrowding. You can have a nice overview of many different styles in our magazine.

Here are few items that can help in planning home interior design and earning appreciation of guests and friends.

Decorative mirrors

During the classic era decorative mirrors with light to heavy embellishments were very common in living rooms, corridors and dining areas. We can use them even today as beveled decorative mirrors embellished with glass, beads, shells and metals like brass and silver give an elegant fillip to the room when placed above the mantelpiece. If the home is decorated in classic style with a stone fireplace and lavish carved furniture upholstered in silk that are flanked by antique brass wall scones then a decorative mirror balances the atmosphere.

Curtains, Drapes and tapestries

Tapestries can give a new dimension to even the simplest of homes decorated with their exquisite detailing of every nuance in the design through delicate embroidery stitches. When these are hung close to LED against wall lamps they capture guests’ attention and encourage them to get a closer view of the artwork. While living room and dining area can be decorated in an elaborate manner as most entry of most guests would be limited to that area, other windows and doors of the house can be simple with light curtains. Ideally bedrooms should have curtains that complement the walls and bedspread for the rooms to maintain harmony and soothing atmosphere.

Chandeliers

Though this word always brings to mind long ballrooms in palaces and hotels with exquisite creations made of metal frames with glass pieces and other decorations hanging around the main source of lighting but chandeliers today are much more sedate and simple. Depending on the height and length of the room one can select either a minimalistic or a decorative chandelier to suit furniture and home décor mood with bulbs which look like candles for authenticity. These can be hung in any room around the house or even in the front veranda for a touch of elegance. From heavy duty designs made out of porcelain and metal to simplistic ones designed out of beads and cut glass, chandeliers enhance the décor of a home by bringing drama and surprise value.

Wall Art

To set the mood for any kind of style during home interior design and to create the prefect ambience special care has to be taken about selecting the right kind of lighting, décor and wall art. This could be in the form of oil paintings of classic landscapes, people, monuments or farm life. People that feel oil paintings are a little too heavy for the heavy can always opt for simple acrylic paintings and get them framed in carved frames for an ornate appearance. For giving a unique twist to the décor you can also provide floor lamps close to the painting or around dark corner of the room for better visibility. Homes that have been with a family for several generations are usually full of memories so the best wall art for them would be framed photographs of family members across generations.

Decorative Lampshades

Like chandeliers, lampshades can make an enormous difference to the atmosphere of a room depending on the location of its placement followed by design and colour of the lampshade. Ideally each section of the house should have different set or single lampshade to maintain colour palette of the room. While the ones in living room can be of unique design or colour, the ones in the bedroom should be gentle and preferably light in colour to encourage easy slumber. Today lampshades are available both online and offline in a wide variety of colours, materials, designs and shapes to suit every taste and budget.

Furniture

Furniture is the heart and soul of a home’s interior design and plays a critical role in decorating every room. It is advisable to invest in sturdy furniture that also looks presentable around the house as it is also considered an investment. If the rented house is small and lacks storage space, then focus on inexpensive pieces that can be easily disposed when one shifts to a permanent residence. When a home is being decorated before starting a family then one can indulge in expensive leather couches and vintage furniture, but after arrival of children simple and durable furniture should become the norm. But every home should invest in basic essentials like a good-looking comfortable sofa, dining table that can accommodate a medium sized family and comfortable beds.

Wall paper and wall decals

The right combination of wall paper and decals can give a personal touch to even the drabbest walls by covering up the flaws with colourful designs. Pretty wall paper and artistic wall decals can provide the perfect background to suit every kind of home interior design style be it elegance of classic era or bohemian style of modern era.

The interior décor of a home does not always require readymade products that can be purchased from the market as personal touches like handmade curtains, rugs, cushions and even small pieces of furniture can add a pop of colour and brightness to plain furniture. If a house-owner is trained in skills like pottery, embroidery or wood carving or is artistically inclined then he/she can decorate the interiors of the house over a period of time whenever opportunity presents itself to surprise friends and family with something new every-time they make a visit.

Changes in the layout of the house to meet needs of different members of the family itself can present many challenges. As the family grows the requirements of storage space and furniture also change and with age members become more assertive about their choice of colours, fabrics and textures. During these situations, home-owners can either opt for a complete renovation of the house so that every family member has his/her private space suited to their tastes or make small changes wherever necessary.

If you are not sure about a style or about a colour combination, have a look at our professionals and you will find the best solution for a wonderful home.

Did you just renovated your home interior design? Would you do one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own home interior design.