Where to start

It all starts with hiring the right architect; an expert who will help you bring those dreams to paper and into reality right in front of your eyes. When it comes to building a house, the involvement of a trained professional cannot be underestimated. You may have an idea about what you want but how to get it done is the job of the architect.

What to ask your architect

Before handing over the project to the architect, you can make a list of questions to ask that will set the tone for your relationship. These questions will help set expectations right from the start, both for you and for the architect.

1.What are your fees?

2. Do you design yourself or do you have a team?

3. Can you share your previous works?

4. Do you have a signature style?

5. Do you provide contractor services?

6. Do you offer state-of-the-art design services like 3D images and videos?

7. Do you offer interior design options?

Obviously, it is better to compare and analyze offers and designs from different architects. Only when you have different point of view of a project you can see hidden problems or alternative solutions.

What can the architect do for you?

Apart from preparing the plan of your house, some architects also provide contractor services who will take the project to completion. From preliminary design which would involve visiting the site, taking information from the client about what is needed and keeping the budget in mind, the architect would come up with a rough plan/ sketch. Several rounds of discussions and tweaking will get the final plan ready and it will then be presented to the local authorities for approval. Some architects also assist with contracting facilities or will help you find the right one based on bids and quotations. A lot of architects also branch out to interior decorating services, so its not a bad idea to make use of the complete package services which may be a good deal.

Design approval by local authorities is based on a certified architect’s sign on the design plan. The architect is an engineer who can assure that the structure is safe, sound and built to last. Just like the house needs a strong foundation first, similarly, your house project needs a certified and experienced architect who will enable a sound structure to build on.

Did you hire an architect for your home? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own architect in a budget.