Ornamental Grass & Design Ideas

7 Ways The Ornamental Grasses Can Be Used For Something Beyond The Conventional Landscaping Ideas

When a home decor enthusiast simply keeps on asking ‘what’s more,'; you can gift him/her with the decoration ideas using the ornamental grasses. Especially, these grasses are the perfect answers for the modern day needs of multipurpose decorating ideas. The days are gone when the term ‘grass’ was linked only with the landscapes or gardens.

Be a little creative, and you can realize that these ornamental grasses can be used in the smartest fashion for your landscapes, some special purpose, as well as for sensational room decor. Here are few enchanting tips presented below to use the ornamental grasses that can be used both ways as mentioned above.

Protecting your swimming pool attraction

The best part about the Ornamental grasses is that these can be availed in various size options. You can take the advantage of this on your way for the best outcome. Take the case of your swimming pool. The swimming pool is indeed one of the favourite destinations in your compound where you would love to spend times.

However, the drainage channel passing by its side is certainly not as cool regarding looks as of the pool. Especially, for the modern day set-ups where you have confined space available, but you are just no way interested in compromising with the final look, the tall ornamental grasses can be one of the most biddable options to go with.

When you want both natural air flow but don’t want to close the window

Modern day humans are well aware of the health concerns. They understand how crucial it is for the natural air flow or ventilation inside the room. Hence, they want the windows to stay open always. At the same time, they don’t want the privacy to get compromised in any way. How to let the air come without privacy being affected? The best answer available is to go with the ornamental grasses.

Especially, the taller ones of these kinds can fulfil your needs in the best fashion. In fact, there are the species of these grasses, like big bluestem that can grow even more than six feet. Well, the smaller options can also do the job for you, if your window is at a lower height from the ground.

Perfect options for your lawn boundary or lawn bench

It never feels satisfying when you spend all those significant amounts for designing the lawn, but don’t really manage to take the most of it just because you don’t feel free here. You don’t have the desired answer for the boundary lines of your lawn; you can’t plant a fruit or flower tree at the boundary lines, neither the trees with a lot of branches as it might create issues for people passing by the roads.

These taller ornamental grasses can be the exciting answers in such occasions, offering you the due shed, privacy, and moreover, there remains any threat of fruit/flower theft, branches expanding across the roadways, etc. Similarly, the grasses of such adjacent to your bench inside the lawn can offer you the perfectly soothing shed, air and so the privacy.

Ornamental grasses can be a trendy way of room decor

Most of the tips given above mean pretty much for the exteriors. However, the smaller ones of those ornamental grasses can be a refreshing idea of room decor for a contemporary room. These grasses are pretty much bushy and demand little maintenance.

Grow these of comparatively smaller heights in colourful pots and it can be a nice decor idea being placed on the table at your office, at your room entrance, at the corridor zones, etc. Making things more enchanting for your decorating, these grasses can now be availed in multiple colour options, starting from blue, golden to orange. The likes of fountain ornamental grasses are being preferred in contemporary times at the zones like corridors and meeting halls.

Over the roofs, at the decks

If you are looking for the simplest yet most effective idea to use the ornamental grasses, growing it over the roof can be the straightforward answer that pops-up in mind. For people living in apartments, where having the facilities of lawns or landscapes is a bit rare scenario, the rooftop remains a default option.

Now undoubtedly, a taller ornamental grass can be no doubt the best option than anything else over the roof demanding least maintenance and all. Needless is to talk about the decks; ornamental grasses are one of the finest ways to offer the most vivid appeal to your deck than any other way.

If you don’t want the surface to become evident

There come certain occasions when we do prefer the surface don’t get revealed. The likes of the pipeline, cooking gas line, any tank hood, etc. might be the ones you would love to stay under the wraps. No other way of covering these aspects can be as effective as it is to accomplish using the ornamental grass. Starting from various colour options to size, these are the best options for safety as well as look.

To complement well your purposeful planting

The most commendable, in fact, holy thing that a modern day human can do is undoubtedly planting. No matter you plant being concerned about the growing environmental/global warming threats or just because you love, someone busy with his/her efforts of planting is always appreciated.

However, planting at initial stages does involve the threats of bugs, getting damaged by your own pet or by any other street animal, being intentionally damaged by someone, etc. Hence, anyone would love his planting zones to stay secret. And, if there is something that can offer protection in a natural fashion, without being revealed anyway, and with utmost complacency, it’s undoubtedly the ornamental grasses.

Conclusion

The growing varieties of ornamental grasses, both regarding colour options and size has made it even more useful. Tips mentioned above are no doubt handy; however, you can have you own ways to play with these grasses as well.

Do you own have a home with grass landscape designs? Would you buy them again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your personal landscape design in a budget.