Basic stuff

Though each individual’s requirement and attitude are unique, when you move into a flat there are some very basic things one needs to have in order to settle. Curtains, mattress, storage for the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom (cabinets, cupboards and the like), seating for the living room and a dining area if you like to have a dedicated one. Kitchen furnishing can range from a basic stove top to choice of appliances as per the need. Same goes for the living room. From floor seating to lavish sofa sets and TV unit; one can fall in any spectrum.

Rented flat

Rented flat often restricts residents from doing structural changes, for obvious reasons. They also do not want to indulge in big investment furniture that may not be apt for the new place whenever they move out. Therefore, to furnish a rented flat, always look for classy, multi-functional, color neutral furniture and accessories. For example, a set of step stools that can be used as coffee tables or curtains that will go well with most wall colors. For storage, use cupboards, racks and shelves that can be interchanged between rooms.

Owned flat

Being the owner of a flat gives you so much more independence in creating the décor just like you want to. You can indulge in color schemes and themes for the rooms. Install wall mounted cabinets, built-in appliances, made to order wardrobes that fit to the T, have false ceiling for those dramatic lights and beautiful fans and in general, design the entire house as per your personal taste.

Irrespective of whether the flat is owned or rented, you can furnish it and make it a space that speaks yo. It must be a place that you want to come back to, to feel completely relaxed and comfortable!

Do you own a furnished flat? Would you buy or rent one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own furnished flat in a budget.