Ideas and Tips for Fireplaces

Fireplaces

Containing a fire with a structure made of stone, brick or a metal not only help to keep your home warm but also add personality to your overall decor. Fireplaces also exude sophistication. From Masonry to Electric firesides, from sheet metal firesides to fire boxes made of stone, there are various design ideas to build a striking furnace for your house.

Design Sensibilities

From subtle and chic looking minimalistic white fireside to rustic wood burning fireplace, from backlit onyx modern fireside to concrete furnace, there are various interesting design ideas that can offer uniqueness to your home. The idea of new meeting old by installing vintage looking fireside can add the old world to your living space. Placing Windsor chairs for relaxing in front of the furnace can add Victorian charm to your room. Another interesting idea of putting themed collectibles above the fireside can transform the appearance of your house with feline ease.

Hire an Expert Contractor

For proper placement, you should hire an expert contractor. A professional knows the mechanics of installing the right kind of fireplaces for your house because they deal with it every day. An expert has access to resources. They have the skill to incorporate your design needs for decorating your house. Firesides have both functional and design benefits. Having a furnace in your living room can be a great place to have a glass of wine and read a book.

Outdoor Fireplace Ideas

In order to give your backyard, patio or deck a melodramatic appearance, install a great looking furnace. From Herringbone Brick Fireside to two-sided furnace, from natural stone fireside to a freestanding fireplace, a grand looking structure can easily adorn your patio.

Painting your Fireplace

Make your fireside look suave with chic painting. With elbow grease, paint and few tools, you can easily make your furnace look dramatic. It's advisable to choose the right material and do the proper cleaning before painting. Semigloss or gloss indoor latex paint can be applied once the primer is dry. Well-painted brick fireplaces look inviting. It not only keeps your room warm but also speaks a lot about the taste of the owner.

Have you recently bought a fireplace for your home? If so, do you have and tips or tricks on how to do it within budget?