Fan Ideas & Designs for an Amazing Home

Fan

In order to get rid of hot and humid weather, you need to install the right kind of fan to relax and unwind. There are various types of fans like ceiling fans, desk fans, pedestal fan etc. however it's advisable to select the most suitable fan for attaining maximum results. Fans are considered to be the most important part of your house especially if you are staying in a warm country. Living without a ceiling or table fan can't be possible in a hot and humid place. Unlike air coolers and air conditioners, fans consume less electricity. It can easily make you feel comfortable by circulating the air around the room. Fans are available in different sizes. Most homes and workplaces use ceiling fans but have a look at our magazine for more innovative ideas!

Types of Fans

Ceiling Fans are considered to be the most popular kind because of its efficiency. Ceiling fan not only helps to keep the room cool but also takes less space as they hang above. Ceiling fans are available in various design options however it is always advisable to procure the simplest looking fan if you want to keep the decor of the room subtle. There are designer ceiling fans available that look great in hotel rooms. The ceiling fan has the ability to cool down larger rooms with perfect ease because they are placed above with wider reach than desk or pedestal fans.

Desk fans are another popular variety however they are used rarely in homes and offices nowadays. It's advisable to avoid using desk fans in case you have kids in the house. Most kids unknowingly put fingers in the blades that can be extremely dangerous. These fans can be best used in restaurants and shops. Desk fans work great in smaller spaces.

Pedestal Fans are mostly found in common rooms of hostels. These fans are also found in outdoor parties where we can't put ceiling fans. It's not that popular in homes and workplaces as they look very old fashioned. Most workplaces prefer to have ceiling fans instead of pedestal fans. You should also avoid using pedestal fans at homes if you have young children.

Things to consider before buying fans

It's important to know the size of the room before choosing the appropriate fan size. A larger room should preferably have larger fans. In order to procure the best fan for your room, you should have proper knowledge about the height and width of the room.

You should also check the remote controls, regulators, fan speed, timers and oscillating heads properly before buying a fan.

If you want to be extra protective, you should buy fans with protective cage. These cages cover the blades to prevent accidents.

Safety Tips

In the case of ceiling fans, you should always maintain a distance of 3-4 feet above the bed to prevent unnecessary hassles.

Always keep the desk fans away from kids. It's always advisable to avoid buying desk fans if you have kids in the house.

If you are choosing a heavy fan for your room, you should check the weight of its outlet box, which should at least be 35 pounds.

Buying the Right Size is Important

You should buy ceiling fans of 36 inches if your room is smaller than 100 square feet. For a room size of 200 square feet, you need a ceiling fan of 42 inches while for rooms up to 400 square feet; you need fans of 42 inches. There are 52-56 inch fans available for a room size of 400 square feet. The size of the room is directly proportional to the size of the fan hence it's extremely important to know the room size to procure the right kind of product.

Hire a Pro

Hiring a professional for procuring and installing all types of electrical equipment is always advisable. Most of the large homes have various types of requirements and only an expert knows how to maximise the practicality of each and every room. In order to make your living space safe and comfortable, it's advisable to hire an expert electrician for installing fans, lights and other electrical equipment. Experts have vast knowledge about the products, price and other technical requirements as they do this every day. They have access to resources. Hiring an expert will keep you away from all the hassles of procurement and installation.

Design Sensibilities

The most important elements of a room include lighting, flooring, furniture, wallpaper and electrical equipment. Incorporating a designer fan for your living room that complements the overall colour and design scheme is what makes your house look aesthetically pleasing. A visually stunning looking room speaks a lot about the taste of the homeowner hence it's very important to consult an interior designer before procuring electrical products like fans and lights for your house. Most modern homes are fond of hiding the wires inside the walls hence you should keep enough provision in your house to keep the wires invisible. Minimalism is the new concept which is taken up by many homes. The Less is More attitude is what makes your house look sleek and tidy. Hiring an expert electrician for installing the lights and fans will help you creating a wire free space for your house.

Ceiling fans are available in various shades and design options. White is the most popular colour however you can use ceiling fans with various design patterns to spruce up the fun factor of a room. You can give a vintage appeal to your room by selecting ceiling fans with wooden blades. Fans with wooden blades can be appropriate for outdoors, kitchen and bathroom. Some of the most interest ceiling fan concepts include fans with lights, outdoor fans, remote control and energy efficient ceiling fans. You can customise the look and feel of every room of your house by selecting various fan design patterns. Fans with lights can easily accentuate all the elements of your living room while contemporary fans can exude modernism and sophistication. It's always advisable to do a bit of research and consult an expert before procuring the right kind of fans for your house.

Do you own have an amazing fan? Would you buy one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your fan solution in a budget.