Diwali Festival, Traditions & Ideas

Diwali

Diwali is the most important festival of India. Popularly known as the festival of lights, Diwali or Deepavali is celebrated with great enthusiasm in all parts of India. Deepavali is also celebrated in other countries like Nepal, Pakistan, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Sri Lanka, Caribbean, Fiji, New Zealand, United States and Mauritius. In India, Diwali is the most popular carnival especially in North India when people do lots of shopping, cleaning and renovating work. The festival of lights is considered to be the most auspicious day for investing in gold and buying household items. People in India use candles, diyas, lights, rangoli to decorate their homes during this carnival. Deepavali is celebrated on a new moon day but if you happen to see the skyline of any major city during this festival, you are destined to get tempted by its beauty. All homes during Diwali are decorated with lights hence the whole India shines like a newlywed bride during this day. Deepavali is like the Christmas when people do lots of shopping. From buying gifts to buying expensive items like cars and other consumer durables, Diwali is not just another carnival. There are fireworks, crackers and lots of enjoyment happening during this festival.

Diwali and Bollywood

Deepavali is the most important day for blockbuster releases. The most awaited Bollywood movies release during this period. Especially Shahrukh Khan movies are extremely popular during Diwali. There's a long history of the carnival of lights and Bollywood. People from all parts of India wait for this festival. There's so much enthusiasm during this event. People wear new clothes, exchange gifts, light up their homes and burn crackers during Diwali. Most of the movies released during this time are family dramas and romantic comedies. Bollywood is all about the song and dance sequences. Blockbusters released during this time have sufficient songs and dance for the people to enjoy and take home a good experience. Shahrukh Khan movies are most liked Diwali movies and almost all the cinema halls go full house during this time. The carnival of lights is indeed a great time for Bollywood releases especially big budget movies with larger audience appeal.

Decorating Homes during Deepavali

The renovation works start much before the festival of lights. The age old custom of renovating homes and offices is very much relevant in modern times. From whitewashing to complete renovation, from buying properties to buying consumer durables, Diwali is the celebration when most of the Indians try to discard the old items and bring fresh stuff to their homes. Buying goods are considered lucky during Diwali.

Shopping during Diwali

The festival of lights is not only about decorating homes, burning crackers and making rangoli. The joy of shopping during this time is immense as most of the big brands give away heavy discounts during this time. Most people wait for this period to invest in expensive items because brands try to lure and clear stock during this time. Buying cars during this season are one of the most popular things to do. From clothes to consumer durables, from recreational things to travel packages, almost all things become cheaper during the carnival of lights. It's the season of sale. All the markets are crowded during this time. Although, people prefer to shop during this time it's advisable to buy items from reputed dealers for preventing hassles. Most items during this time are bought because they are cheaper, however, one should always see the quality of the product properly while shopping during Diwali. It's always advisable to buy items from branded stores.

Fireworks and Crackers

One of the most popular things during Deepavali is the show of fireworks. People in India invest millions of rupees in burning crackers. Burning crackers are considered to be a good thing during the festival of lights. The celebration starts from the evening and stays until midnight. The sky during this time is a treat to watch. There are fireworks everywhere. All the skyscrapers are well lit during this time. There's no dark corner anywhere during this fiesta.

Religious Connection with Diwali

According to Hindu mythology, Diwali was first celebrated to honor the return of Lord Rama with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana from exile of 14 years after defeating Ravana. The festival of lights is the day of when evil was defeated by the good, when brightness overshadowed darkness. The carnival of lights is all about celebrating the power of love, honesty and happiness. All the religions in India celebrate this festival. Diwali is like the national carnival of India and the popularity of this feast is not only limited to India. In modern times countries like The United States and Australia are also celebrating Deepavali. Even Pakistani Hindus celebrate the festival of lights.

Diwali in Modern India

India is a land of diversity and rich culture. The celebration of the fiesta of lights is carried out differently in various regions of the country. The festival of lights is the most popular holiday of North India where people make rangolis, burn crackers, buy gifts and socialise. Most of the other parts of the country celebrate Diwali by burning crackers. Fireworks are the hallmark of this festival.

Diwali Sweets

The custom of exchanging sweets during the fiesta of lights is very popular. Socialising with sweets is something people follow during this festival. People visit their relatives and friends and exchange gifts to celebrate the fiesta of lights. This day is all about spreading smiles and happiness. There's no room for gloom in the festival of lights.

Safety during Diwali

The festival of lights is otherwise a happy fiesta but one should be extra cautious while burning crackers during this day. Some people carelessly burn crackers which may cause injuries. In order to celebrate this day without any accidents, people should avoid nylon clothes. Inflammable materials should be kept away from children. One should create happy memories during the fiesta of light hence playing it safe with the guidance of elders are preferred during Deepavali. This is the best time to visit India. In order to see the rich diversity of India, one should preferably take a flight to India during the carnival of lights. All parts of India are renovated during this time.