Composting

Composting is typically essential to turn decomposed organic waste into rich soil. There are various fertilising ideas that you can incorporate to produce rich soil in your backyard. Hot and Cold composting are the two types of frequently used fertilising solution that people usually apply. Cold composting is a natural process of decomposition of materials like eggshells, fruits and vegetables however if you are a serious gardener, you will take up hot composting that requires around 1-3 months. Some of the main ingredients required for hot composting include water, carbon air, nitrogen and water. The process of decay is faster with the usage of these ingredients.

Creating and Using Hot Compost

After compiling all the organic waste, you should sprinkle water over the waste for few days until it feels like a damp sponge. It's advisable to add an adequate amount of water to prevent waste from rotting. You can monitor the temperature of the muck with a thermometer. It's advisable to maintain a regular supply of oxygen by using a garden fork. When the centre of the pile reaches a temperature of 130-150 degrees Fahrenheit, you should stir the waste thoroughly. After few days, the temperature of the manure lowers down and that’s when the muck becomes ready. You are all set to use them in your garden.

Materials for Composting

Some of the best waste materials that can be used for creating natural fertilizer includes fruits scraps, egg shells, coffee grounds, vegetable scraps, grass clippings, dry leaves, straw, shredded newspaper, sawdust etc. while you should avoid materials like dog feces, dairy products, meat, oil, grease for creating compost. From Permanent Bins to Compost Condos, there are various types of bins that can be utilised for creating manure.

Hire a Gardener

Creating manure requires constant monitoring hence hiring an experienced gardener will be helpful for nurturing your garden appropriately. An expert gardener knows the technicalities of creating the perfect fertiliser for your backyard. A great looking plot speaks a lot about the owner hence investing on a gardener won’t be an issue if you are passionate about the greenery around you. Most homeowners try out composting for feeding their lawns with natural materials.

Have you recently bought a composting solution? If so, do you have and tips or tricks on how to do it within budget?