Choose the Best Color for your Home

Colors

Colors are considered to be the soul of a house. In order to make your house lively and inviting, you should add warm shades to the walls and ceilings. The whole personality of your home depends on the hues you use. You can't imagine a life without colors. Most urban homes want to break the monotony by using experimental shades. Red, Yellow and Blue are the most important shades. You can easily obtain various shades by mixing them. Other important shades like Purple, Green and Orange can be mixed to attain interesting shades for your walls, ceilings and other elements of the house. Appropriate usage of colors plays a major role in creating a stunning ambience. Shades also depend on the lights you use. Mixing natural and artificial lighting options can easily accentuate all the elements of your house. Shades like Green, Purple and Orange can be obtained by mixing primary hues like Red, Yellow and Blue.

Shades for your Walls

Most of the urban homes nowadays prefer to flaunt subtle colors. Turquoise is the color of the season because this color has the ability to lighten your mood. If you want to make your living room appear young and lively, you can experiment with red. Red represents youth. If you want to give a vintage appeal to your walls, it's advisable to paint the walls with light brown tint.

Interesting Colors for your Doors

Brown is the most used color to decorate the doors. You can add a tint of white if want to transform your house into something that exudes purity. The hue white may look elegant for the doors but it's very difficult to maintain. You have to be extra careful if you choose white to paint your doors and walls because this is the only hue where dirt gets easily visible. Constant cleaning is the key to maintaining white walls.

Exciting Shades for your Tiles

Flooring is one of the most important elements of your house hence you should choose appropriate shades to give the most desired tint to your floors. Floors also undergo lots of wear and tear hence one should be extra cautious while choosing right tint of the tiles. There are various types of tiling options available however you should avoid using white tiles if you don't want to clean twice daily. Black is a safe option for floors. The dirt is not much visible in dark colored floors hence the maintenance becomes easier for the homemaker. Brown is another option that looks elegant as well as brown colored floors demand less maintenance. Wooden and bamboo floors can work great for your house if you don't want much hassle.

Choose your Lights carefully

The overall decor of your house depends on the lights you use. It's always advisable to choose lights that radiate softness. Blue is the most desired color however it's advisable to use green for dim lights. Green lights are easy for the eyes and also look great in your bedroom. Mixing artificial and natural lights for your bathroom and kitchen can totally change the colors of your walls during night.

The Color of your Curtains

Almost all the elements in your house from lights to floors, from doors to walls, from ceilings to the color of your curtains add value to the overall look and feel of your house. Choosing tints for the curtains that complement the shade of the walls is equally important. If the walls of your house are painted with soft shades of white, it's advisable to use grey colored curtains. Adding contrast is the key to gorgeous looking interior.

Bright Wallpapers

Adding bright wallpapers can easily change the whole appearance of your living room. Usage of creative designs for your walls always reflects the taste of the occupant. Wallpapers not only add design to your space but also speak a story of its own. From a wedding collage to collage of road trips, new age wallpapers are all about flaunting your passion with feline ease. The role of hues again comes into play. Usage of contrasting wallpaper colors can add lots of drama to your walls.

Color enhances your Mood

There’s lots of psychology involved in choosing the right shade for your house. Usually, subtle colors like white, grey, light blue keep the ambience soft while shades like black, red and other dark hues take it to another level. It all depends on the personality you carry and the shades you choose should easily balance your attitude.

The Color of your Furniture

Not only the walls, floors, ceiling, lights and curtains, it's also the color of the furniture that you choose. Wood is the most used ingredient for furniture while you can also use shades of other hues to make your furniture stand out. It's advisable to use shades that match the colors of your walls. You should preferably have soft hues for your furniture if your walls are bright. It will create a unique appearance. Adding contrast also helps in highlighting every element of the room.

Design Sensibilities

In order to create an aesthetically appealing decor for your house, you should choose the most appropriate shades. Choosing shades also depend on the amount of natural and artificial lights supplied to your rooms. You should select bright hues if your room lacks natural lighting options. It's advisable to opt for dark hues if you have access to enough natural lighting to balance the effect. Playing with the right color is a work of art. If you succeed in giving the best shade, you can achieve design without spending much. For more ideas and tips, have a look at our magazine and get inspired!

Hire a Pro

Most homeowners find it difficult to choose the right shade. There's too much of confusion hence it's advisable to hire an expert while choosing the right shade for your space. An expert plays with colors daily and they have sufficient knowledge about each and every color. A professional can easily help the occupant in procurement. An expert guidance can easily light up every corner of your house.

Do you own have a home with an amazing colors combination? Would you do it again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your colors combinations in a budget.