Sleep for the soul

While some want to keep the bedroom cool and airy with minimal decorations and ambient lighting, several others want it to be grand and decadent with canopy bed and colonial décor. Whether it is a kids’ bedroom or for adults there are many concepts and designs available today that can be applied to create personal space that reflects your taste. Here are trendy bedroom designs that you can adapt to suit size space available in the bedroom and your budget.

Imperial decadent theme

Royal colors like red, indigo and purple when combined with white and gold give an imperial flavor to the bedroom. Our designers can create a complete set of bedroom furniture and design the bedroom to suit your requirement with wall, flooring and furnishings to create the right ambience. Heavy drapes, gold accents and decorative mirrors along with grand chandeliers will enhance the grandeur of an imperial theme bedroom.

Cozy circular bedroom design

Lack of space in your bedroom and want it to look cozy but not crowded? Why not try out some of our trendy circular beds that offer various material and both circular and semi-circular design options. Bring a sense of fun and energy with unusual bed shapes that allow you to experiment with furniture patterns and other décor in the bedroom to give you one of a kind setting.

Monochrome elegance

If you like the romance of black and white movies and stark simplicity of black and white then why not recreate the magic in your bedroom design. In tropical India with its harsh summers, dark curtains and soothing white bed with matching furnishings will provide perfect relaxation after a long day at work. Large mirrors with mother of pearl frames or monochrome family pictures with similar frames will fit in with the décor.

Rustic country style

If you have grown up in the countryside and have lived in large farmhouses with high ceiling, open beams and French windows can inspire for a similar bedroom design. The same cottage ambience can be created in a country style bedroom. Even without the open ceiling, an authentic country-style bedroom can be created with open shelves instead of closed cupboards, and wooden flooring with wrought iron furniture.

Mediterranean simplistic style

Visitors to the Mediterranean get entranced with the earthy cool designs of their structures and the fascination of its people for white and blue. To recreate the same charming and soul stirring design of Mediterranean style in white, grey and blue you can have a bedroom design in that style. Our designers can add small touches to your bedroom with large white drapes around a canopied bed and white covered wicker baskets inside open cupboards to keep essentials. Wispy white lace curtains on large airy windows and unadorned walls will provide the perfect setting for your Mediterranean bedroom design.

Do you own a stylish bedroom? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own style for your bedroom.