Bedroom that Never Ceases to Amaze

How to adopt bedroom design trends to suit personal taste

Bedroom is every individual’s personal refuge that allows rejuvenation along with relaxation and we all try to make it as comfortable as possible. Besides reflecting an individual’s personal style a bedroom also can become a showcase for exciting patterns and textures. Bedroom trends keep changing depending on whims and fancies of designers and most of us cannot keep pace with them either due to budget constraints or due to personal preferences.

We take a look at some easy ways by which you can adopt latest bedroom design trends without burning a hole in the pocket.

Scandinavian elegance

Planning to give your plain bedroom an elegant makeover that is pleasing on the eye and soothing too? Then consider Scandinavian décor and refurbish the bedroom with white or gray accessories along with furniture in similar color palette. Scandinavian inspired bedrooms are the latest trend which combines light hues like gray and white against dark wood or metal accents. If you like rustic touch then leave a section of the bedroom wall free of plaster with the exposed underlying brick and have hardwood floors along with unpainted furniture. Scandinavian décor is innately simple and minimalistic so even if the overall bedroom design is modern it can be fulfilled with combination of furniture and furnishings in neutral color palette. Wood accents in different patterns and designs can create the perfect showstopper for a bedroom.

Choosing between reclaimed wood and new wood

Wood planks on the walls are making huge comeback which give a modern twist to country style bedroom design. The best part about setting up wood planks is that they can either be created out of locally available reclaimed wood or new wood. These planks make an inexpensive style statement in the bedroom and create a perfect background for decorative mirrors and glass framed pictures due to the contrast. If setting up planks on the wall is not your idea of chic décor then make headboard out of planks and fix them with heavy coat of varnish and sealant for a perfect finish.

Choosing between wall paper and wall decals

Staying in a rented apartment, where painting the walls is not an option and you are forced to live with moldy or dirty walls after a few years? Then trendy wall papers are a great option to improve the interiors of the bedroom in a stylish manner. Got some ugly stains on the walls that cannot be hidden with curtains or picture frames? Why not stick wall decals with pretty flowers, animals or other abstract designs that will give a stylish appearance to the bedroom while hiding the flaws. Wall paper brings color and contrast to a bedroom enhancing the overall mood that you would like to create with furniture, lighting and accessories. While wall papers with understated designs and colors add to the room without disturbing the palette, vibrant patterns and prints reflecting specific themes can also turn a dull bedroom into room that uplifts spirits as soon as you walk in.

Create a den within the bedroom

Depending on the space available for a bedroom you can create a private den within the room that will offer all the comforts without venturing out! If the house lacks space for a work area where you are able to work undisturbed then hive off one section of the bedroom into a home office. Set up a small screen with an artificial divider or curtains and keep a work table with sufficient storage space and laptop so work can be done in peace. Want to enjoy the privacy of watching television from the comfort of your bed? Then set up an additional television screen in the bedroom or transport the one in your living room to the bedroom and pull up your pillows to enjoy the latest horror movie without worrying about walking back to your bed.

Monochrome bedroom

Combination of black and white is a timeless and keeps getting renewed every few years like now. A personal touch can be added to the combination by using fabrics with geometric patterns with both light and dark shades and highlighting the contrasts with minimal fuss. If the bedroom has ample amount of natural light then furniture like beds, tables or chairs and cabinets or shelves can be of dark shade against neutral roof and walls as then the room will not appear cramped. Sometimes mixing both light and dark tones together creates a much better aura in a small bedroom so instead of demarcating areas for these tones you can decorate with textures that combine both seamlessly.

Bedroom as a travellers’ showcase

Global travelers and avid collectors of curios can turn their bedroom to a virtual museum by showcasing their treasures. Items like figurines made of wood and stone, handmade rugs, colorful cushions, bedspreads, embroidered paintings, lamps and several other paraphernalia that are available at tourist locations can be proudly displayed. This is also a way of keeping those precious memories of travels close to you that can be recalled when bored or lonely. Instead of keeping the entire collection on display it will be a smart move to follow a particular color or regional theme that will give a unique setting to your collectibles every time.

Unusual bed design

An interesting trend that has emerged in bedroom design in unusual bed designs which are comfortable and smart. With little investment in bed design and by making it the object of focus in the bedroom you can create the room of your dreams. While canopy beds with lights wispy curtains all around keeping going in and out of fashion every few years, the trend of rocking beds has now caught everyone’s fancy. The only issue here is that the ceiling beams should be strong enough to bear the weight of the suspended bed and its occupant/s. Headrests made of wrought iron or wood lattice work look trendy and can be softened down with light bed furnishings.

Changing the layout or décor of a bedroom on a regular basis may not be possible for everyone but most of us require a bit of change now and then to break monotony of our surroundings and making noticeable changes in the bedroom can add that spark to life. Simple things like colorful patchwork quilt against white bed-covers, hand embroidered table lamps, flower pots and even decorative mirrors can bring noticeable changes if you are not in favor of dramatic changes.

Did you just remodeled your bedroom? Would you do one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own bedroom design.