New needs

The Indian home and family also has undergone changes and therefore the need of newer style of construction… read nuclear families, smaller apartments, smaller bathrooms! Bathroom remodel also becomes a necessity when you have purchased a home that needs a bit upgrading.

Start on the right note

When you have decided to remodel the bathroom of your apartment, do not forget to take necessary permissions from your building authorities. The work over a period of several days is bound to disturb the neighbors, so in most cases, such permissions are a norm. You do not want people complaining about the noise from your apartment and putting a stay on the work midway. This may cause you great inconvenience. Take the help of an interior designer if you can. It does involve more money, but it is worth it. A professional will be able to help you with a foolproof plan, design and execution. When you are planning to re-size the bathroom by breaking down walls and increasing the area, it is particularly helpful to take an expert’s opinion.

An Opportunity

Bathroom remodel offers you a chance to make all those things right about your bathroom that always made you cringe and complain! So from not enough storage and old-fashioned tiles to lack of bathroom accessories and overall design of the bathroom that had become old and outdated with time. Now is the right time to fix everything.

Start on the right note

When you have decided to remodel the bathroom of your apartment, do not forget to take necessary permissions from your building authorities. The work over a period of several days is bound to disturb the neighbors, so in most cases, such permissions are a norm. You do not want people complaining about the noise from your apartment and putting a stay on the work midway. This may cause you great inconvenience. Take the help of an interior designer if you can. It does involve more money, but it is worth it. A professional will be able to help you with a foolproof plan, design and execution. When you are planning to re-size the bathroom by breaking down walls and increasing the area, it is particularly helpful to take an expert’s opinion.

The Basics

Start with what you and family’s requirements are. Is it a studio apartment for a bachelor, a small apartment for a couple or a nuclear family, a bigger home with multiple bathrooms that has kids and elders staying together under one roof? The needs for every family are different and therefore, the bathroom design needs to be considerate of all the members as much as possible. Especially when there are older people involved, try and keep the bathroom tiles of non-skid variety, sidebars in the shower area for a better grip and safety and a western style commode for convenience.

Design Style

Once the practical aspects are in place think of how you want the bathroom to look. Do you want the bathroom to convey something? Do you want the bathroom to reflect your personal style? From minimalistic and modern to vintage and eclectic; your bathroom decor can make a style statement and create an impression. So without any compromise on safety, functionality and convenience, you can choose to redo the bathroom the way you always wanted.

Did you remodel your bathroom? Would you do it again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own bathroom remodel in a budget.