Bathroom Lighting for Amaze

Bathroom Lighting

From chandeliers to recessed lighting, from decorative wall sconces to perimeter lighting, the use of appropriate bathroom lighting can enhance the overall radiance of your bathroom. Interior designers know the art of taking your bathroom decor to the next level. Lighting plays a major role in converting your mundane restroom into a work of art. From illuminating the tub area to evenly lighting the vanity area of your restroom, from using the show-stopping chandelier to safe lighting the shower area with the usage of fixtures, which are rated safe for damp and wet location, bathroom lighting is all about giving a sensational look to your bathroom. There are many design ideas to brighten up your restroom however it's always advisable to consult an expert before choosing the best products and designs.

Bathroom Lighting Ideas

One of the newest trends of using a collection of wall sconces above the wide vanity mirror in the bathroom can easily give your bathroom a fresh and enhanced feel. Mounting sconces horizontally over the mirror can illuminate your restroom with equal ease. Usage of spray-painting curvy lights with the colour black to contrast with the white walls can add enough brightness to your bathroom. Another interesting concept of mixing light sources for creating a balanced feel is quite popular. The natural lights from the windows mixed with recessed ceiling lights can easily illuminate every corner of your bathroom gorgeously. For the right amount of illumination, it's advisable to add recessed lights and vanity bulbs near the sink. You can use a triple-light set for maximising brightness of your bathroom. Another interesting use of pendant lamps that comes in various shades and shapes can be used for high ceilings. For ambient light, it's advisable to use recessed ceiling lights. The dimmer option can keep your lights soft while you take a soak in the bathtub and it can be bright while you use the sink.

Hire an Expert Professional

Illuminating your bathroom requires great aesthetic sense and know-how of various lighting products. In order to make your bathroom look subtle and docile, you should consult an experienced interior designer. Impressive bathroom lights are the key to a handsome bathroom décor and only an experienced professional knows how to create a stunning impact with minimal lighting.

