The concept

When a bathroom lacks of space, it has to be designed in a way that every element and gadget has to meet one if not two essential purposes. While space saving furniture and in-wall cabinets helping in creation of storage space, wall and door hooks provide places to hang shelves to keep essentials within easy reach.

Have a single color tone either white or soft pastels

When the bathroom is small, do not try to use multiple colors in the region. This because a mixture of light and dark tones will cut off the visual space and make the room look small and claustrophobic. If you feel that the bathroom would look too dull with a single color, let the cabinets and shelves with the same dark color which will stand out as a unique feature. When the walls and roof have the same color, it will create an expansive space and intersecting planes will disappear. Depending on the space available, the bathroom design can be laid out in a circular or rectangular fashion. Blend in similar color tiles to have a beautiful symphony that gives visual depth to your bathroom.

Space saving pedestal sink and mirror

You can choose to have a wash basin in a darker shade than the bathroom preferably with a large mirror that touches the ceiling. A wall to wall mirror would be more appropriate to give the bathroom wider horizon. Place lighting above the mirror or in front of it which will increase light’s impact and make the room look spacious.

Focus on natural light

A small bathroom looks hemmed in if it does not have any windows so, if your small bathroom has windows, then allow as much natural light as possible. The bathroom design can be done in such a way that mirror faces the window to enhance the brightness around the space.

Recessed cabinets and shelves

Most bathroom designs comprise of cabinets that are created either under the counter or in the form of floating shelves on the walls. In a small bathroom protruding shelves take up extra space and make it look crowded. The best thing to do under the circumstances is to create recessed spaces around the shower area and wash basin section to keep required toiletries.

Sliding doors or curtains

For effective utilization of floor space bathroom design should have sliding pocket door instead of a standard door to separate the toilet area from shower area which can be either made of transparent or frosted glass. This is to ensure that natural light filters into every section of the bathroom and while providing privacy. You can enjoy pleasure of both shower and bathtub by affixing the shower faucet above the bathtub and hanging a shower curtain to keep the area secluded from other section of the bathroom.

Do you own a stylish bathroom? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own bathroom design in a budget.