Innovative Almirah Design

Though an almirah exists for the simple reason of storing clothes in the bedroom or dressing room they can add to the glamour and aesthetic appeal when they are in sync with other furniture and décor of the room. With imagination, creativity and use of right materials, almirah can become the central masterpiece of your home while meeting storage requirements. Today there are wide variety of almirahs that can be purchased and fitted into the space created for storage or can be custom built at the site and fitted within walls to save floor area. Custom built almirahs that are made on-site can be made with different types of doors to suit requirements like sliding type or hooked doors.

We have compiled few popular almirah designs that can be customized to meet aesthetic finesse and storage requirements of the house they are purchased for and stay within budget.

Contemporary in wall almirah

Contemporary bedroom almirahs are usually built into the wall with regular hinge doors that swing open. Though traditionally almirahs are made out of wood and steel to match other furniture in the room like bed, table or chairs, now these are also made of aluminum and artificial fibers. In wall almirah units are sometimes made along with large mirrors on the doors to assist in dressing.

Wood and melamine combination

For an artistic standalone almirah one can select built in design with hinged doors with combination of two materials like oak and melamine. This will give a stylish finish to the doors as well as enough storage area with long lasting beautiful interiors. Almirahs with hinged doors are space saving as they fold neatly within a small area when open.

Almirah for children

Though all bedrooms have almirahs which are a combination of small and large open shelves along with multiple drawers with any kind of door, children’s rooms should have colorful almirahs with open shelves to teach them about organizing their belongings. Bright and colorful wardrobes with hangars, shelves and sectioned drawers for keeping clothes and small articles of everyday use will help them learn about importance of keeping personal objects in neatly assigned areas so that they can be found easily. Colorful almirahs with sliding doors are the easiest for children to manage with separate shelves for books, clothes and toys that complement the overall color palette of the room.

Roof to floor walk-in almirah

If the house lacks space for a separate dressing room then make a walk-in almirah spread across an entire wall of the bedroom with short and long shelves to hang the clothes that cannot be folded up. Large and small open shelves at the bottom or top can be used to keep accessories like bags, shoes, ties and belts that are not used often but need sizeable space for storage. In a walk in almirah there is sufficient storage space for every kind of item that would be required within a bedroom. When a walk in almirah is created with sliding doors on the side and a full length mirror in the center it adds charm and sophistication to the room.

Vintage almirah with carved exteriors

Classic style almirah designs are usually made out of wood with metal embellishments in the form of handles and carvings on the door edges. These vintage pieces are generally passed down over the generations and families painstakingly restore them to retain the color and appearance. Some of these vintage almirahs have hidden crevices and slots behind small drawers that can be used to store valuables out of reach of burglars.

Steel almirah with a built in safe

Worried about safety of your valuables? Then why not get a solid steel almirah with a built in safe that will deter burglars with its intimidating size and strength. This almirah is usually narrow and made of reinforced steel plates that cannot be easily cut away by regular steel cutters that burglars use. The safe built into the almirah is usually medium sized with open shelves on top and bottom while the side usually has elongated shelf with hooks and hangars for clothes.

Teak wooden almirah with wheels

Wooden almirah made out of teak is extremely durable as this wood is also used to make patio furniture due to its ability to withstand all kinds of weather. Though they are more expensive than standard wood almirahs they are preferred by people around the word due to the existence of natural oil within the wood that keeps it free of wood rot and termites. Most vintage almirahs that are part of family heirlooms made during classic period are of teakwood. Fixing wheels at the base makes these almirahs easy to move around the house to any location.

Almirah with fitted in dressing table

If the bedroom lacks space to have a full dressing table set and chair then an almirah set with dressing mirror in the center can be either purchased as a readymade piece or custom made with wood to suit the room’s color palette. The almirah design will be such that it will have two storage units on either side of a dressing mirror with drawers on the lower side to keep required accessories.

Triple door steel almirah

When the requirement for storage space is large then a three door steel almirah is a better investment than a wooden one as it will be more durable and easy to purchase and setup. As the almirah will be separated into three sections due to three doors with individual locks it will provide more privacy and safety for the owners to keep their valuables. The best advantage of steel almirahs is that they require little maintenance and can last for several decades if made out of good quality steel.

Portable almirah made of fabric

Portable almirah made out of non-woven cloth is the latest range in storage which is lightweight and can easily be folded up and fixed in any part of the house. The almirah available in various colors can be selected to suit the ambience of a particular room as it can store varied objects like clothes, shoes, books and several others. Though it lacks locking facility it has small and large open shelves that are covered by single roll down cover to keep out dust. The biggest advantage of this kind of almirah is that it does not require workmen to remove and replace which can be done by a single individual.