Decoration that never ceases to amaze

10 home decoration ideas to smarten up the interiors

To keep home decoration fresh and exciting you may just need to be a little creative and keep yourself updated about new trends in fabrics, patterns and colors. While natural light coming into the house plays a large role in dressing up the interiors, intelligently placed artificial lighting can help in planning furniture placement for creating different areas of focus around the house. While moving into a new home can be a great opportunity to test creative skills, decorating a home that has been lived in for several years can be a challenge. Here are some innovative ways to give a stylish twist to your home with little changes that will have friends and family asking you home-décor tips.

Clean and paint

A new coat of paint on walls, doors or windows can brighten up the entire house after the old paint and cracks have been scrubbed clean and filled up again. Instead of having neutral walls throughout the house give an artistic touch to living room and dining area or bedroom with designer paints to make beautiful patterns on the walls. Aesthetically pleasing decals and wall hangings can then be hung on these walls to make a style statement that is truly impressive. Colorful dark doors with vintage accessories like brass knockers for bathrooms or main entrance door can also perk up the surroundings if the house has sufficient amount of natural light coming into the house.

Rearranging furniture around flower pots

Though most of us know about the beneficial qualities of plants few realize the advantages it can provide to occupants of the house wherever they are placed. The most inexpensive method of decoration is to introduce attractively designed flower pots after rearranging furniture to fit them in like asparagus, snake plant, aloe-vera, spider plant, gerbera, golden pothos, chrysanthemum, azalea and several others. Besides brightening up the house with their colorful leaves and blossoms, these plants filter out toxins that are available in paints, plastics, carpets, insulation and other daily use objects inside the house.

Mixing patterns of similar color palette

Bored of looking at the same furnishings in your home? Instead of spending a sizeable amount on redecorating the entire house by changing furniture or painting it, mix solid colors with patterns of the same color that complement the neutral tones of the walls. Simple accessories that can be purchased at a local flea market or garage sales like stools, rugs, cushions, metal figurines and table lamps can make interesting conversation topics while enhancing the home décor.

Family portrait wall

Got an empty corridor wall that looks bare? Get a few silver edged gilt frames and set up family pictures according to different themes like holidays, first day at school and celebrations like marriages anniversaries and birthdays. These pictures will continue to amuse family members and guests for several generations who may recall childhood memories.

Decorative cushions and pillows

Cushions and pillows with colorful touches like embroidery, sequins, mirrors, beads etc., enhance the attractiveness of neutral toned bed linen and furniture. For a home that is decoratively challenged with muted colors in every room, colorful cushions, pillows, bedspreads or curtains can add a pop of color.

Replace light fittings and lamps

Light fittings are another inexpensive way of decorating the home and giving it a trendy makeover. Today the choices available of light fittings available before home owners are virtually limitless from simple metal and fiber structures in different shapes, colors and sizes followed by expensive designer variety made of glass, crystals and bead. Keep changing between floor lamps and table lamps in all the rooms that make a style statement while brightening up the house. Chandeliers add a touch of luxury and old world charm to the house which can be used in any room.

Install a decorative screen

Decorative screens that earlier were made of cheap plastic or expensive wood are today made of a wide variety of materials like artificial fiber, stained glass and bamboo. These can be used as dividers to slice up open floor spaces and demarcate areas of the house in a subtle manner. Decorative screens can also be used to create private spaces like work stations and children play areas.

Introduce earthy stuff like pottery and straw baskets

Colorful pottery and delicately woven straw baskets in interesting designs help to bring earthy warmth to the house and can be used for multiple purposes. These can be purchased both online and offline at bargain prices if several items are being bought together and can be replaced every few months or years and the discarded ones can be used as planters.

Movable decorative shelves

Whether you are a booklover or a collector of interesting items from around the world, you would have some display case for them in the house to show your intelligent side. Why not shift it around the house to different locations each time and keep changing the contents on display that will keep guests guessing about its contents every time? Showcase your books, curios and memorabilia from travels around the world that can be a part of interesting conversation pieces.

Set a home theme

Changing the theme of the house is also a smart decorating idea when your budget is limited. Give the home a quick makeover by changing the accents like replacing handles and knobs on doors and windows of the house, changing artwork and getting new covers for pillows, cushions, sofa backs. Other accessories like lamp shades, side tables and curtains can also be used to maintain a particular design or style theme be it Mediterranean, modern, Scandinavian or country style.

While there are both expensive and inexpensive ways for decoration of the house, every home owner has to be careful about fulfilling requirements while on a budget. If the house is being decorated will be the permanent home for the family then try not to compromise on quality by shopping carefully to create aesthetically beautiful interiors.

Take advice of friends and family about the best places to get good bargains and save money wherever possible if you are on a budget. An affordable way to keep the house presentable at all times is to keep it free of clutter at all times that will allow you easily make changes whenever necessary. When money is not a constraint during decoration then drastic changes can be made like changing floor tiles, installing false ceiling, replacing kitchen and bathroom cabinets or counters. In other words home decoration can be luxurious, dramatic or just elegant and simple based on the budget and taste of the home owner.

Did you just buy wonderful decoration for your home? Would you do buy them again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to decorate your home with style.